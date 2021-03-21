 Skip to main content
Mike Pompeo will speak at fundraiser in Council Bluffs on Thursday
Mike Pompeo will speak at fundraiser in Council Bluffs on Thursday

CPAC Pompeo

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 27 in Orlando.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a potential 2024 presidential contender, will be the guest of the Pottawattamie County Republican Party on Thursday, according to the organization's Facebook page.

The public is invited to the fundraiser. It will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at Barley's Bar and Grill at 114 W. Broadway in Council Bluffs.

Tickets, available at the door or at eventbrite.com, are $15 a person, $25 a couple and $250 for "hosts."

Earlier this month, Pompeo told Fox News host Sean Hannity that running for president would be a "strong maybe" for him should former President Donald Trump decide not to run.

Our best Omaha staff photos of March 2021

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

