'Minor adjustments' to Omaha City Council districts proposed after census

A proposed change to the boundaries of Omaha’s seven City Council districts will be considered by council members Tuesday.
The proposal is based on 2020 Census numbers, which showed the City of Omaha with an official population of 486,051, up 19%, or 77,093 people, during the past decade.
Only “minor adjustments” to current districts are needed to ensure that they are substantially equal in population, council President Pete Festersen said.
“We took care to keep them as compact and congruent as possible based on new precinct boundaries drawn by the election commissioner,” he said.
Under the redistricting, Festersen’s District 1, which includes Dundee, Benson and Florence, would move slightly to the west. As would District 3, which includes downtown and midtown and is represented by Danny Begley.
District 6, represented by Brinker Harding, would absorb much of the Rockbrook neighborhood that has been in District 5, west of 108th Street and south of West Center Road.
But District 5 and its councilman, Don Rowe, would add an area north of West Center Road between 168th and 192nd Streets that includes Lakeside Hospital. The area currently is in District 6.
District 4, represented by Vinny Palermo, will continue to stretch west from South Omaha along the southern boundary of Douglas County. It will wrap around Ralston and reach as far as 96th Street, taking a small chunk of the current District 5.
And on the north edge of downtown Omaha, the Riverfront Place condos would slide into District 3, moving from northeast Omaha’s District 2, represented by Juanita Johnson.
District 2 and northwest Omaha’s District 7, represented by Aimee Melton, would have the highest populations under the proposal, based on 2020 Census numbers. District 5 would be the smallest.
Here is the population of each district under the redistricting proposal:
District 1: 71,254
District 2: 73,401
District 3: 68,152
District 4: 68,386
District 5: 67,320
District 6: 69,368
District 7: 72,752
The City Council will hear the first reading of the proposal Tuesday. A public hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14.
Every council member has had input on the proposal, Festersen said, and “I believe it will have strong support.”
