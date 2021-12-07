'Minor adjustments' to Omaha City Council districts proposed after census

A proposed change to the boundaries of Omaha’s seven City Council districts will be considered by council members Tuesday.

The proposal is based on 2020 Census numbers, which showed the City of Omaha with an official population of 486,051, up 19%, or 77,093 people, during the past decade.

Only “minor adjustments” to current districts are needed to ensure that they are substantially equal in population, council President Pete Festersen said.

“We took care to keep them as compact and congruent as possible based on new precinct boundaries drawn by the election commissioner,” he said.

Under the redistricting, Festersen’s District 1, which includes Dundee, Benson and Florence, would move slightly to the west. As would District 3, which includes downtown and midtown and is represented by Danny Begley.

District 6, represented by Brinker Harding, would absorb much of the Rockbrook neighborhood that has been in District 5, west of 108th Street and south of West Center Road.