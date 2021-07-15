Mississippi man gets jail time, probation for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide

A 45-year-old truck driver from Mississippi was sentenced Thursday to 24 days in jail and 18 months' probation after being found guilty of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide.

George F. Sansing entered a plea of no contest in Douglas County Court. Judge Stephanie Shearer found him guilty and imposed the sentence with one day off for time served.

The deadly crash occurred about 10:35 a.m. Aug. 24, 2020, near 132nd Street and Industrial Road. According to Omaha police, Sansing was driving a 2015 Freightliner north on 132nd Street when it went through a red light.

A westbound 2004 Yamaha motorcycle driven by Bryan E. Wright, 24, of Omaha, struck the side of the trailer. He was rushed to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with CPR in progress, but died shortly after arriving.

A northbound 2012 GMC Arcadia also was struck by debris from the motorcycle. No one in the GMC was injured.

Sansing, who is from Belden, Mississippi, had faced up to a year in jail.

