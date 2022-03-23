Mix of support, concern on Omaha City Council ahead of hearing on pandemic response changes

The president of Omaha's City Council said he has some concerns regarding a proposed ordinance that would strip pandemic authority from the current health director and overhaul the city's process of implementing public health orders.

But he could be in the minority on the council, where a handful of members have already expressed support for the measure ahead of a public hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

Pete Festersen, council president, said while he's open to reviewing the city's approval process in the case of public health declarations and mandates, he feels that the City Council should continue to be advised by infectious disease and public health experts during public health emergencies.

"The proposed ordinance doesn't do that," Festersen said.

Under the proposal, introduced by Councilman Vinny Palermo and supported by Mayor Jean Stothert, the county health director would have the power only to certify the presence of an epidemic. After a threat is recognized, a newly established special epidemic health director would be responsible for coming up with a plan to manage it.

During an epidemic, the health director’s role would be limited to activating the new special epidemic director, who then would make recommendations regarding health precautions and regulations.

Palermo’s plan would give the special epidemic director the powers previously held by the county health director during an epidemic. But any order from the new epidemic director could be rejected by the mayor. The City Council then would have the ability to overturn or uphold that rejection by majority vote.

The newly created special epidemic health director position would be filled by the physician medical director for the Omaha Fire Department.

That position is held by Dr. Robert Chaplin, a pediatric critical care physician at Children's Hospital & Medical Center and the Nebraska Medical Center.

A call to Chaplin wasn't returned Wednesday.

"(The ordinance) would have a pediatrician writing designated health measures, and those are very different medical specialties," Festersen said.

Councilman Danny Begley said he still has reservations and questions on the ordinance that he's working through.

"I'm talking with colleagues and staff to work through the process to get some resolution on this that we can agree on," Begley said.

Councilman Brinker Harding said that he's also "open to suggestions" on the proposal and that it "does not remove the health director from the decision-making process."

"It does more specifically address the authorities and procedures of all parties related to pandemics, and will clear up the cloudiness of the standing ordinance," Harding said.

Harding was one of three council members to oppose the latest public health decision made by Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse.

Huse issued a mask mandate for Omaha in January amid a surge of COVID-19 infections. She cited an “astronomical spike in cases” and an already overburdened health care system as her justification for the mandate.

At the time, the mandate appeared to have the backing of a majority of City Council members. Some health officials, including the chief of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s infectious diseases division, also voiced support for the mandate.

But council members Aimee Melton, Don Rowe and Harding opposed it, as did Gov. Pete Ricketts and Stothert. Stothert did, however, concede that Huse had the authority to issue the mandate. The mayor said neither she nor the council could void the mandate, which Huse eventually lifted in February.

“It was something that I opposed and the council had no say in it,” Stothert said. “Those making the decisions for the people of Omaha should be those elected to serve them.”

The Douglas County Board of Health voted last week to formally oppose the proposal.

The county health director, according to the board's resolution, has the public health knowledge, expertise and experience to make and carry out actions in an epidemic. Neither a special epidemic health director, the mayor nor the City Council is chosen or elected based on their public health expertise, the resolution states.

“The proposed ordinance would negatively impact the health and well-being of the public during such times of duress as an epidemic or pandemic, when swift and nonpolitical decision-making is necessary to protect the lives of Omaha’s citizens,” the resolution reads.

“Multiple non-elected officials make decisions impacting these citizens on a daily basis, without interference. To now interfere in the City Health Director role’s codified, delegated authority can only be construed as being politically influenced, rather than being driven by the long-term public health needs of the community.”

Palermo has said that his decision to introduce the ordinance is "not political."

“This was made for the simple thought that we have directors across the board that make great decisions for the city, but in time of a pandemic, we didn’t have one, and we don’t have one,” Palermo said. He was referring to the lack of an official health director for the City of Omaha, a role that the county health director fills.

Palermo said that identifying a special epidemic health director, “codifying the required consultation with health experts before developing orders and having elected officials consider the orders before implementation ensures a thorough and complete process.”

Currently, the Douglas County health director is appointed by the Douglas County Board of Health and approved by the Douglas County Board and the State Department of Health and Human Services.

A public hearing on the ordinance will be held during Tuesday’s City Council meeting, which starts at 2 p.m. in the city’s legislative chambers.

