More than 1.8 tons of unneeded meds dropped off in Omaha area

People who live in Omaha and the surrounding area disposed of more than 1.8 tons of unneeded medications at the most recent National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The events, held twice a year, allow people to dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications.

During the April 30 collection, the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and its law enforcement partners collected more than 720,000 pounds of such medications at more than 5,100 sites across the U.S.

The sites in Omaha collected nearly 800 pounds. The Council Bluffs sites collected 320 pounds. Other area sites and their totals: Papillion (305 lbs.), Bellevue (167), Fremont (120), Blair (115), Ralston (104) and La Vista (75).

Many permanent drug-drop boxes are set up in communities across the country, including in many Walgreens drugstores. A list of permanent locations can be found at www.DEATakeBack.com under "Year-Round Drug Disposal."

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

