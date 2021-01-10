Mother of man who died in Douglas County Jail criticizes use of masks with long ties

Walton worked as an armed security guard for Werner Enterprises. Dina Walton said he had left his job at the jail after a few months because of the extensive overtime required amid a staffing shortage.

The gun charges related to a loaded handgun that police found in Daniel Walton’s car when he was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault against an woman, who was not his wife, according to a police report. The report said Walton told them that they would find the gun there and that he had it because of his job. Dina Walton said the gun in the console was his work-issued weapon. Werner Enterprises confirmed Daniel Walton’s employment and said that he had been issued a handgun as part of his job but that he was required by company policy to leave his gun at work in a secured locker.

Dina Walton said her son had not been arrested before. A preliminary search of Nebraska court records showed no history of criminal charges.

“He had just been arrested, he hadn’t been convicted of anything,” she said. “I don’t know his state of mind, but he’s half Black too, so you know, it’s like, is he going to be treated fair? He probably just was overthinking it instead of just saying, ‘Hey, let’s just figure this out.’ ”