Mutual of Omaha seeking over $68 million in TIF for proposed $443 million skyscraper

Mutual of Omaha is requesting up to $68.6 million in tax-increment financing to help with construction of a new skyscraper in downtown Omaha.
If the city signs off on the request, it would enable Mutual to move forward with a project estimated to cost more than $433.1 million, according to documents submitted to the city’s Planning Department.
The building would dramatically reshape Omaha’s skyline and bring another one of the city’s Fortune 500 companies to the heart of downtown. Mutual's skyscraper would rise at the current site of the W. Dale Clark Library.
The documents submitted to the city do not state exactly how tall the building will be, though Mutual CEO James Blackledge previously said it could rival the 45-story First National Bank of Omaha tower, which is the city’s tallest.
As Mutual’s new corporate headquarters, the building will need to be large enough to accommodate about 4,000 employees. The documents submitted to the city call for 800,000 gross square feet of office space in addition to a ground-floor lobby, “significant amenity space” and roughly 2,200 parking spaces.
The company is banking on the planned streetcar system to help meet additional parking needs, according to the documents.
Mutual first revealed its plans — referred to in the recently submitted documents as Project Beacon — at a January press conference with Mayor Jean Stothert, who shared plans to build a long-debated streetcar. Blackledge said at the time that the two projects were not technically linked, but the city’s commitment to establish a modern streetcar line factored heavily into Mutual’s decision.
As Stothert described in January, the proposed streetcar will operate along a 3-mile route, traveling along Farnam and Harney Streets from 10th Street to 42nd Street and along 10th Street between Harney and Cass Streets.
City officials have estimated the cost for the streetcar project, including the necessary contingency dollars, at $306 million. The city intends to leverage future development around the streetcar line to pay for its construction using tax-increment financing, a commonly used but occasionally controversial redevelopment tool that is more widely known as TIF.
Typically with TIF, a developer takes out a loan to help cover eligible redevelopment expenses. The loan is then repaid by the increased property taxes generated from the redevelopment, typically over a period of 15 years, though that can be extended to 20 years if the area is deemed extremely blighted. Normally, property tax payments go to support schools, city and county government and other local tax-reliant entities.
Mutual also is seeking TIF dollars to help with construction of its new headquarters. The total TIF request is for up to $68.6 million. Of that, a little over $62.7 million would be usable for expenses, such as site preparation, utilities and more, according to an analysis submitted by Lanoha Real Estate Co. on behalf of Mutual. Without the TIF, the project would not be economically feasible, the analysis states.
The term of the TIF period would be for 20 years, as is allowed because the area has been designated extremely blighted. That extra five years is expected to contribute about $25.6 million to help with the streetcar's construction.
The Omaha City Planning Board is expected to vote on Project Beacon at its meeting Wednesday. The City Council also must sign off on the TIF request before it is finalized.