Mutual of Omaha seeking over $68 million in TIF for proposed $443 million skyscraper

City officials have estimated the cost for the streetcar project, including the necessary contingency dollars, at $306 million. The city intends to leverage future development around the streetcar line to pay for its construction using tax-increment financing, a commonly used but occasionally controversial redevelopment tool that is more widely known as TIF.

Typically with TIF, a developer takes out a loan to help cover eligible redevelopment expenses. The loan is then repaid by the increased property taxes generated from the redevelopment, typically over a period of 15 years, though that can be extended to 20 years if the area is deemed extremely blighted. Normally, property tax payments go to support schools, city and county government and other local tax-reliant entities.

Mutual also is seeking TIF dollars to help with construction of its new headquarters. The total TIF request is for up to $68.6 million. Of that, a little over $62.7 million would be usable for expenses, such as site preparation, utilities and more, according to an analysis submitted by Lanoha Real Estate Co. on behalf of Mutual. Without the TIF, the project would not be economically feasible, the analysis states.

The term of the TIF period would be for 20 years, as is allowed because the area has been designated extremely blighted. That extra five years is expected to contribute about $25.6 million to help with the streetcar's construction.

The Omaha City Planning Board is expected to vote on Project Beacon at its meeting Wednesday. The City Council also must sign off on the TIF request before it is finalized.