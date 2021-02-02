National Dems, already looking to 2022, target Bacon over Trump, Qanon, Capitol riot

The 2020 election is barely in the books, and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is already taking aim at Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.

The DCCC is spending half a million dollars on television and digital advertising this week in seven House districts where Democrats think that they can oust a Republican incumbent in 2022, including Nebraska’s Omaha-based 2nd District.

The group said this is the earliest it has bought TV ads in a House race. Last month, the DCCC ran online ads criticizing Bacon and other GOP incumbents after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, which left at least five dead.

The newest ad says Bacon hasn’t held former President Donald Trump accountable for his actions, which some say led to the Capitol attack. The ad says Bacon let Trump and QAnon conspiracy theories take hold of the GOP.

“He stood with Trump and the lies,” the ad says of Bacon and other House Republicans who voted against impeachment last month. “He stood with Q, not you.”