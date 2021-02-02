National Dems, already looking to 2022, target Bacon over Trump, Qanon, Capitol riot

The 2020 election is barely in the books, and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is already taking aim at Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.
The DCCC is spending half a million dollars on television and digital advertising this week in seven House districts where Democrats think that they can oust a Republican incumbent in 2022, including Nebraska’s Omaha-based 2nd District.
The group said this is the earliest it has bought TV ads in a House race. Last month, the DCCC ran online ads criticizing Bacon and other GOP incumbents after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, which left at least five dead.
The newest ad says Bacon hasn’t held former President Donald Trump accountable for his actions, which some say led to the Capitol attack. The ad says Bacon let Trump and QAnon conspiracy theories take hold of the GOP.
“He stood with Trump and the lies,” the ad says of Bacon and other House Republicans who voted against impeachment last month. “He stood with Q, not you.”
Bacon has publicly condemned the Capitol attack and said Trump was wrong not to concede the election after failing to prove his electoral fraud case in court. Bacon also criticized Trump’s decision to encourage people to attend a rally on the same day Congress was certifying President Joe Biden’s victory.
Bacon said he couldn’t support an impeachment so late in Trump’s term and supported censuring him instead. Bacon endorsed Trump and was endorsed by him before his 2020 win over Democrat Kara Eastman.
Bacon, reached Tuesday morning, said Democrats already had spent nearly $22 million trying to defeat him.
"The president called for unity just over a week ago, and his party is already slinging mud,” he said. “How about we get to work on growing our economy and tackling COVID-19 before worrying about elections which are 22 months from now?”
