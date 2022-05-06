Nearly $90,000 in grants to help fund Omaha neighborhood projects

From community gardens, to restoration efforts and youth programs, neighborhood projects across the Omaha metro area will get a financial boost from the city's Neighborhood Grant Program.

The grants, totaling $89,916, were awarded to 28 community and neighborhood organizations.

"This annual grants program encourages collaboration and innovation in neighborhoods," Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said during a press conference Friday.

Fifty-nine applications were reviewed by a committee that included representatives of the city's planning, public works, parks, and police departments, the Omaha Community Foundation and the mayor’s grants team.

Katie Kresha, executive director of City Sprouts, said the grant will be helpful in providing food across Omaha. The nonprofit operates community gardens and provides educational programing.

"It's going to help us to have the supplies that we need to have a successful growing season and increase the amount of food that we're producing for people facing food insecurity in Omaha," Kresha said.

The 2022 recipients include:

Armbrust Acres - $1,050; Center Street entrance revitalization

Benson Neighborhood Association - $3,410; Benson Park tree replacement

BFF Omaha Inc. - $1,750; Green Team beautification

Blackstone Neighborhood Association - $3,964; Historic Blackstone Revealed: A Tour of Architectural Gems

Blazing Star Seed Cooperative - $3,303; seed processing days

City Sprouts - $2,700; urban farming summer internship

Dundee-Memorial Park Neighborhood Association - $1,085; supplies and tools for neighborhood garden

Escalante Hills II HOA - $4,500; Escalante Hills canopy restoration

Fairfax Neighborhood Association - $1,500; garden beds and promotion

Free Farm - $4,350; increase food production and distribution

Highlander Neighborhood Association - $3,750; resiliency campaign

Hillsborough Homeowners Association - $5,000; tennis court resurfacing in Hillsborough Park

InCommon Community Development - $4,536; block party kit

Joslyn Castle Neighborhood Association - $3,150; Clarkson Park revitalization

Laird Street Neighborhood Association - $2,820; garden food security and neighborhood beautification

Levi Carter Sherman Neighborhood Association - $2,300; capacity building for neighborhood cleanup

Loveland Neighborhood Association - $1,300; Loveland centennial

Metcalfe-Harrison Neighborhood Association - $500; park beautification

Morton Meadows Community Garden - $3,600; garden expansion

Ramble Ridge Property Owners Association - $2,500; safety updates and park restorations

Seventy-Five North Revitalization Corp. - $5,000; Highlander movie night series

Skylark-Cryer Neighborhood Association - $1,840; Cryer Park trees and neighborhood newsletter printing

Society of Saint Vincent de Paul - $3,730; sustainable landscape project at Holy Family Community Center

South Omaha Neighborhood Association - $4,800; Italian mural project

Sunny Slope-Sunny View Neighborhood Association - $3,088; Cinema on the Slope—Take 2

Union for Contemporary Art - $4,750; the Abundance Garden

Western Springs Homeowners Association - $4,960; Arbor Street islands remodeling

Westgate Neighborhood Association - $4,680; community garden

