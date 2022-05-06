Nearly $90,000 in grants to help fund Omaha neighborhood projects

From community gardens, to restoration efforts and youth programs, neighborhood projects across the Omaha metro area will get a financial boost from the city's Neighborhood Grant Program.
The grants, totaling $89,916, were awarded to 28 community and neighborhood organizations.
"This annual grants program encourages collaboration and innovation in neighborhoods," Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said during a press conference Friday.
Fifty-nine applications were reviewed by a committee that included representatives of the city's planning, public works, parks, and police departments, the Omaha Community Foundation and the mayor’s grants team.
Katie Kresha, executive director of City Sprouts, said the grant will be helpful in providing food across Omaha. The nonprofit operates community gardens and provides educational programing.
"It's going to help us to have the supplies that we need to have a successful growing season and increase the amount of food that we're producing for people facing food insecurity in Omaha," Kresha said.
The 2022 recipients include:
- Armbrust Acres - $1,050; Center Street entrance revitalization
- Benson Neighborhood Association - $3,410; Benson Park tree replacement
- BFF Omaha Inc. - $1,750; Green Team beautification
- Blackstone Neighborhood Association - $3,964; Historic Blackstone Revealed: A Tour of Architectural Gems
- Blazing Star Seed Cooperative - $3,303; seed processing days
- City Sprouts - $2,700; urban farming summer internship
- Dundee-Memorial Park Neighborhood Association - $1,085; supplies and tools for neighborhood garden
- Escalante Hills II HOA - $4,500; Escalante Hills canopy restoration
- Fairfax Neighborhood Association - $1,500; garden beds and promotion
- Free Farm - $4,350; increase food production and distribution
- Highlander Neighborhood Association - $3,750; resiliency campaign
- Hillsborough Homeowners Association - $5,000; tennis court resurfacing in Hillsborough Park
- InCommon Community Development - $4,536; block party kit
- Joslyn Castle Neighborhood Association - $3,150; Clarkson Park revitalization
- Laird Street Neighborhood Association - $2,820; garden food security and neighborhood beautification
- Levi Carter Sherman Neighborhood Association - $2,300; capacity building for neighborhood cleanup
- Loveland Neighborhood Association - $1,300; Loveland centennial
- Metcalfe-Harrison Neighborhood Association - $500; park beautification
- Morton Meadows Community Garden - $3,600; garden expansion
- Ramble Ridge Property Owners Association - $2,500; safety updates and park restorations
- Seventy-Five North Revitalization Corp. - $5,000; Highlander movie night series
- Skylark-Cryer Neighborhood Association - $1,840; Cryer Park trees and neighborhood newsletter printing
- Society of Saint Vincent de Paul - $3,730; sustainable landscape project at Holy Family Community Center
- South Omaha Neighborhood Association - $4,800; Italian mural project
- Sunny Slope-Sunny View Neighborhood Association - $3,088; Cinema on the Slope—Take 2
- Union for Contemporary Art - $4,750; the Abundance Garden
- Western Springs Homeowners Association - $4,960; Arbor Street islands remodeling
- Westgate Neighborhood Association - $4,680; community garden
