Nebraska anti-bias agency applies high court ruling on LGBT worker rights to housing

“Using that exact same language, under the same civil rights legislation, how could you reach a different result?” Munn said.

She said she shared her legal conclusions with the commission at its June meeting.

The seven commission members are appointed by the governor, but the NEOC was established by the Legislature as an independent agency. Its director is not under the direct control of the governor.

A spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has staunchly fought gay rights bills in the Legislature, declined to comment on the NEOC stance.

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson had filed a brief in the high court case and encouraged the justices to take it up, arguing the definition of sex in the federal discrimination law did not extend to gender identity. Through a spokesperson he declined to comment on the agency’s interpretation, saying the issue has not been brought before his office.

The state already has received its first cases since the Bostock decision that allege LGBT employment discrimination. It has yet to receive a case based on housing, likely because the word has not yet gotten out, Munn said.