Nebraska attorney general joins bipartisan group condemning attack on U.S. Capitol

LINCOLN — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson has joined 50 attorneys general in condemning last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The letter, which was inspired by a group of four attorneys general including Peterson, was sent Wednesday to the acting U.S. Attorney General. It stated that such criminal conduct cannot be allowed to go unchecked.

“We, the undersigned state attorneys general, are committed to the protection of public safety, the rule of law, and the U.S. Constitution," wrote the coalition, made up of attorneys general from states, territories and the District of Columbia. "We are appalled that on January 6, 2021, rioters invaded the U.S. Capitol, defaced the building, and engaged in a range of criminal conduct — including unlawful entry, theft, destruction of U.S. government property, and assault."

The riot resulted in the deaths of five people, including a Capitol police officer, the letter stated, and "temporarily paused government business of the most sacred sort in our system — certifying the result of a presidential election."