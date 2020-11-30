Nebraska certifies 2020 election in 5-0 vote by state canvassing board

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s Republican governor, secretary of state, chief deputy attorney general, treasurer and auditor certified the state’s 2020 election results Monday without the drama seen in several battleground states.

The 5-0 vote certification decided which presidential electors will be needed for the state’s Dec. 14 Electoral College vote. It also finalized all but one Natural Resources District race, which is headed for a recount because the winner and loser are separated by a single vote.

Nebraska, like Maine, divides its Electoral College vote by congressional district, awarding one electoral vote to the popular vote winner in each of its three congressional districts. The statewide winner secures Nebraska’s two additional electoral votes.

This year, that means outgoing President Donald Trump won four electoral votes, statewide and from the 1st and 3rd Congressional Districts. President-elect Joe Biden won one from the Omaha area’s 2nd Congressional District, turning Douglas and western Sarpy County blue.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, in an interview after the meeting, reiterated his support for Nebraska switching back to awarding all five of its Electoral College votes to the winner of the statewide popular vote, an outcome almost certain to award all five to the Republican nominee.