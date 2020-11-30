Nebraska certifies 2020 election in 5-0 vote by state canvassing board

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s Republican governor, secretary of state, chief deputy attorney general, treasurer and auditor certified the state’s 2020 election results Monday without the drama seen in several battleground states.
The 5-0 vote certification decided which presidential electors will be needed for the state’s Dec. 14 Electoral College vote. It also finalized all but one Natural Resources District race, which is headed for a recount because the winner and loser are separated by a single vote.
Nebraska, like Maine, divides its Electoral College vote by congressional district, awarding one electoral vote to the popular vote winner in each of its three congressional districts. The statewide winner secures Nebraska’s two additional electoral votes.
This year, that means outgoing President Donald Trump won four electoral votes, statewide and from the 1st and 3rd Congressional Districts. President-elect Joe Biden won one from the Omaha area’s 2nd Congressional District, turning Douglas and western Sarpy County blue.
Gov. Pete Ricketts, in an interview after the meeting, reiterated his support for Nebraska switching back to awarding all five of its Electoral College votes to the winner of the statewide popular vote, an outcome almost certain to award all five to the Republican nominee.
He said he would not request such legislation be introduced but said he would support it if it crossed his desk. He said it would be “more fair to our voters in the state.”
The lone race still to recount is for the Subdistrict 5 seat on the Wahoo-based Lower Platte North NRD board, with David Lawrence at 9,821 votes and John Hannah at 9,820. Candidates in a handful of other close races signed affidavits accepting the results.
In the end, the noon-hour meeting of the Nebraska State Board of Canvassers was as uneventful as the state’s coronavirus-impacted general election, where mail-in voting was popular, in-person voting was staffed and few polling places were consolidated.
More than 960,000 Nebraskans cast ballots in the 2020 presidential general election, setting an expected record in the total number of votes cast as the state’s population grows.
But doing so during a pandemic and keeping turnout at roughly three out of four registered voters was a point of pride for Secretary of State Bob Evnen and his elections team.
“I think it just goes to the great system we have here in Nebraska,” Ricketts said. “This has all gone very, very well.”
The Secretary of State’s Office and several of the state’s most populous counties made sure every voter received a request form for a ballot by mail, and the state secured masks and disinfectant for in-person voting.
Evnen said after the meeting that his office had received no significant allegations of fraud.
Photos: Our best staff images from November 2020
aaron.sanderford@owh.com, 402-444-1135,
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.