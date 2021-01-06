Nebraska delegation secures money for nukes, Offutt planes, cyberdefense in big defense bill

Bacon, a retired brigadier general who commanded the wing in 2011 and 2012, said he also worked to extend the provision included last year that prevents the Air Force from retiring RC-135s without congressional approval. It is meant to head off any possible move away from manned reconnaissance flights.

“They can’t walk away from the RC-135,” Bacon said. “They’re irreplaceable.”

‘Safe to Report’ policy

Bacon worked with Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., to include a provision in the bill that requires each service branch to enact rules protecting service members who report incidents of sexual harassment from themselves being punished for associated minor misconduct.

Bacon’s efforts on the “safe to report” law began several years ago, when Christina Portwine, an airman at Offutt, came to his office for help. She had reported an alleged sexual assault by another airman after a birthday party for someone in her medical support squadron during her first week at Offutt in 2015.

After a six-month investigation, her chain of command cleared the airman whom Portwine had accused. But she and two other female airmen were punished for underage drinking at the birthday party.