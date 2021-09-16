Nebraska Democrats' congressional map would exclude Rep. Bacon's future residence

Though it is legal and does happen, living outside a district poses political challenges, said Richard Witmer, distinguished professor of government and politics at Creighton University.

It opens a candidate to accusations of being out of touch with their district.

“It’s a political liability to not live in your district,” Witmer said.

Bacon stopped short of saying he wouldn’t seek another term if he ultimately ends up outside the district. But he said he would have a difficult time running to represent a district he no longer lives in.

“It’s not in my heart to do that,” he said. “I respect the voters, and I think you should live in the district you’re representing.”

It is unclear how the congressman’s situation will be addressed by the Legislature.

After being informed of the general area where Bacon intends to build his new home, Wayne said there is “no way” he could fit Bacon’s new home in the district. Wayne said his proposal needs to incorporate some of Sarpy County to hit the necessary population target. With that in mind, he prioritized including Bacon’s current address.