Nebraska Democrats 'waiting for that sigh of relief' when Biden, Harris are sworn in

About a dozen local Democrats, including Omaha mayoral candidates Kimara Snipes, Jasmine Harris and RJ Neary, gathered on the northwest corner of 72nd and Dodge Streets after 5:30 p.m., holding traditional and electronic candles. All three called for unity.

"This last year has been really trying," said Snipes, a member of the Omaha Public Schools board. "There have been so many of us who have lost people. I think it puts people in a place where a lot of us are going through the same things. We're all suffering."

Wednesday will be a day to remember Trump's accomplishments for Republicans who supported the outgoing president, including Tyler Henningsen, president of the Creighton University College Republicans. He and others this week recalled positives they saw under Trump, including job and income growth.

Henningsen said two of Trump's most lasting legacies will be his conservative court appointments and anti-abortion activism. He said he worries that Biden's election might cause a return to the "establishment mentality that has plagued Washington, D.C., for decades."

"I pray that the new administration recognizes the good that comes from a stronger country and doesn’t reverse President Trump's policies because of partisan politics," he said.