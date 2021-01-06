Nebraska elected officials call storming of U.S. Capitol 'disgraceful' and 'unacceptable'

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, a retired Air Force brigadier general, spent time in Baghdad and Afghanistan.
He said history has shown what happens when a political leader whips up a group of protesters, sends them to a national capitol building and watches the resulting chaos.
But he never expected to see protesters supporting defeated President Donald Trump break into the U.S. Capitol. He watched the protest unfold Wednesday afternoon from his office in the nearby Longworth House Office Building.
"I think it's disgraceful," the Nebraska Republican told The World-Herald. "It's wrong. It's unacceptable."
Bacon, who said he supports people's right to peacefully protest and endorsed and was endorsed by Trump, said protesters crossed the line when they disregarded barricades and stormed congressional offices and hallways. He described disbelief at seeing pictures from inside the Capitol.
"I was on the receiving end of mortars and car bombs," he said. "I just don’t want it to transcend to violence. They didn’t have a right to break in and do what they did. Let’s rein this back in."
Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., was the only member of Nebraska’s congressional delegation to support the objection to the Electoral College results.
He issued a statement Wednesday after protesters breached the Capitol building. He said he backed the protesters' "right to be heard peacefully” but urged them to stay peaceful and follow the direction of law enforcement officers.
Smith said he wants to be sure that concerns are heard about the way the presidential election was conducted. “Illegal disruptions of this process are unacceptable and not constructive,” he said.
Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., who said Tuesday she would vote to certify the election results for Biden, tweeted her frustration with the day's events.
"These rioters have no constitutional right to harm law enforcement and storm our Capitol," she said. "We are a nation of laws, not some banana republic. This must end now."
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, a Republican, said in a tweet Wednesday: "What is happening at the U.S. Capitol is unacceptable. I condemn the violence in the strongest possible terms. Peaceful protest is the American way. Violence and destruction of property is not. I encourage the protestors in D.C. to leave and go home."
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, a Republican, also issued a statement: "Today’s violent assault on our U.S. Capitol is an affront to the principles of our Constitution. We are a nation of laws that are designed to maintain order and protect our freedoms. These freedoms include the right to peacefully protest, but lawlessness by any individual or organization cannot be tolerated."
Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb condemned Trump's supporters for breaking into the U.S. Capitol.
“The horrific violence we are witnessing is the fault of Trump and his GOP enablers — including Reps. Don Bacon, Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith along with Sens. Sasse and Fischer,” Kleeb said. “Trump has fomented anger among his supporters by falsely repeating his contention that the election was rigged against him.”
Nebraska Republican Party executive director Ryan Hamilton said the party echo the calls by the president and Ricketts for "peace, law and order."
Coronavirus-related restrictions that limited the number of members in the House chamber kept Bacon away from the Capitol, which is across the street from his office.
Protesters, including some from Nebraska, will not get what they want, Bacon said.
Former Vice President Joe Biden won the November election. States certified those results, and Congress, whether it's today or another day soon because of the chaos at the Capitol, will accept those results, Bacon said.
Bacon said he supports the decision by Vice President Mike Pence to adhere to the Constitution and say he will accept the election's results once Congress is done debating challenges.
"I am proud of Vice President Pence for standing up to the president on this and standing up for the Constitution and our traditions," Bacon said. "I respect him."
Bacon expressed frustration about Trump's actions over the past month in sowing doubts about the election outcome, even though he has not presented evidence compelling enough to convince a court.
"At this point, the president is refusing to accept the election and it’s wrong," Bacon said. "We’ve been doing this since 1788: peaceful transfer of power."
