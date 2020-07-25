Nebraska first lady Susanne Shore criticizes Ernie Chambers for comments about Sen. Julie Slama

Slama fought back, chastising Chambers for his comments. She also pointed to comments that Chambers made about the relationship between Thomas Jefferson, a slave owner and founding father, and Sally Hemings, the enslaved woman who bore him six children. Chambers likened that to him enslaving Slama and raping her.

“How dare you talk to a woman like that,” she said.

In a Public Pulse letter published Saturday in The World-Herald, Shore called Chambers’ statements “horrifying.”

“How are the young women of Nebraska to receive Mr. Chambers’ message and the lack of response by most of the leaders of our state?” Shore wrote.

“I wonder how I can ask my daughters to make their home and build their careers in a state where that type of comment goes unchallenged? This comment isn’t hurled at one woman — it’s hurled at us all. But it is especially insulting to the smart, talented and amazing young women of our state.”

Shore called on public and private sector leaders in the state to condemn Chambers’ words.