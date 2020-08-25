Nebraska immigration workers avoid furloughs that were planned to begin this month

WASHINGTON — The good news is that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services employees will not be furloughed Monday as the agency had previously planned.
The bad news is that stopping those furloughs will bring delays in preparing and processing cases — and furloughs could still come down the road.
“Averting this furlough comes at a severe operational cost that will increase backlogs and wait times across the board, with no guarantee we can avoid future furloughs,” USCIS Deputy Director for Policy Joseph Edlow said in a press release. “A return to normal operating procedures requires congressional intervention to sustain the agency through fiscal year 2021.”
About 1,400 Nebraskans are employed by the agency, concentrated in Lincoln. Iowa has a smaller contingent.
Those workers handle applications for permanent residency, citizenship, work permits, travel authorizations and other legal immigration matters.
Most of those workers received notice that 30-90 day furloughs were coming in early August as a result of declines in revenue from the fees the agency collects. The agency then postponed the furloughs to the end of the month.
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., who represents the city, had been pushing for a way to avoid the furloughs and welcomed Tuesday’s announcement that they have been indefinitely postponed.
“This is an important step. However, more work remains,” Fortenberry said in a release. “Here’s the bottom line: USCIS is made up of patriotic Americans tasked with protecting the integrity of our legal immigration system. I will continue to work on bipartisan and bicameral solutions to ensure that this essential agency is equipped to accomplish its national security mission.”
With Fortenberry’s backing, the House on Saturday approved bipartisan legislation that would allow the agency to expand and charge higher fees for fast-track processing. That would provide more revenue to help avoid furloughs.
But the Senate still must approve that measure, and critics have characterized the approach as outsourcing American jobs, which could cause problems getting it to the president’s desk.
Ruark Hotopp is an immigration services officer in Nebraska and president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 3928 that represents workers in the region.
Hotopp said the union was happy to hear the impending furloughs have been cancelled.
“However, it is still alarming that the agency is continuing to threaten the workforce with potential future furloughs,” he said.
Photos: Our best staff photos of August 2020
Protest
Vet Funeral
Union Omaha
Lake Fun
Ernie Chambers
Softball Preview
Homeschool
Education Co-op
Old Market Protest
Old Market Protest
Disc Golf
Educators Mask Mandate
Educators Mask Mandate
Bounce House
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Pinnacle Bank Championship
Pinnacle Bank Championship
Sourdough bread baking
Grind It
Metro Baseball
Metro Baseball
Search
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.