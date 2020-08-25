Nebraska immigration workers avoid furloughs that were planned to begin this month

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., who represents the city, had been pushing for a way to avoid the furloughs and welcomed Tuesday’s announcement that they have been indefinitely postponed.

“This is an important step. However, more work remains,” Fortenberry said in a release. “Here’s the bottom line: USCIS is made up of patriotic Americans tasked with protecting the integrity of our legal immigration system. I will continue to work on bipartisan and bicameral solutions to ensure that this essential agency is equipped to accomplish its national security mission.”

With Fortenberry’s backing, the House on Saturday approved bipartisan legislation that would allow the agency to expand and charge higher fees for fast-track processing. That would provide more revenue to help avoid furloughs.

But the Senate still must approve that measure, and critics have characterized the approach as outsourcing American jobs, which could cause problems getting it to the president’s desk.

Ruark Hotopp is an immigration services officer in Nebraska and president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 3928 that represents workers in the region.

Hotopp said the union was happy to hear the impending furloughs have been cancelled.