Nebraska lawmakers agree it's necessary but remain divided on how to deliver property tax relief

North Platte Sen. Mike Groene, one of the leading supporters of the bill, said that LB 1106 would be a major economic development boost, by putting more dollars to spend in the pockets of farmers, homeowners and businesses who pay high property taxes.

He and other backers of the bill pushed back on opposition by school groups, saying the measure would not place unreasonable limits on local education spending, but would provide new, per-pupil aid of more than $2,000 per student after three years, and allow school budgets to continue to grow.

"If you’re going to wait around for the educational community to support this, it will never happen," Groene said.

But Bellevue Sen. Sue Crawford said that when the Legislature passed a major bill to decrease property taxes in the 1990s, LB 775, it was a much more inclusive process, with all stakeholders involved in crafting the law.

"This is different than a collaborative process from the beginning," Crawford said, saying that education groups weren't engaged.

But Elkhorn Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, the main architect of LB 1106, disputed that, saying she's talked to anyone and everyone about her proposal. High property taxes, she said, are a crisis that cries out for action.