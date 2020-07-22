Nebraska lawmakers agree it's necessary but remain divided on how to deliver property tax relief

LINCOLN — Before COVID-19 hit, state lawmakers were sharply divided on a proposed property tax relief plan.
Four months later, the great divide appeared just as sharp as the Nebraska Legislature on Wednesday resumed its debate on a plan to boost state aid by $500 million in hopes of lowering local property taxes.
Senators adjourned for lunch without getting to a vote to advance Legislative Bill 1106, the Legislature's latest, much-amended plan to lower the state's historically high property taxes.
Wednesday morning, legislators agreed unanimously that something needs to be done about high property taxes, which the Tax Foundation ranks as 7th highest in the nation.
But senators from mostly urban districts said that LB 1106 was not the answer because it would too harshly restrict local spending on education.
"I believe we need to do something," said State Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington. "I don’t want to do it on the backs of our children and their education."
The issue remains a classic battle of powerful interests, with the state's education community unanimously opposing LB 1106 and the state's business and farm groups supporting it. And while no vote was taken Wednesday morning, it appears that the bill still lacks the 33 votes needed to advance.
North Platte Sen. Mike Groene, one of the leading supporters of the bill, said that LB 1106 would be a major economic development boost, by putting more dollars to spend in the pockets of farmers, homeowners and businesses who pay high property taxes.
He and other backers of the bill pushed back on opposition by school groups, saying the measure would not place unreasonable limits on local education spending, but would provide new, per-pupil aid of more than $2,000 per student after three years, and allow school budgets to continue to grow.
"If you’re going to wait around for the educational community to support this, it will never happen," Groene said.
But Bellevue Sen. Sue Crawford said that when the Legislature passed a major bill to decrease property taxes in the 1990s, LB 775, it was a much more inclusive process, with all stakeholders involved in crafting the law.
"This is different than a collaborative process from the beginning," Crawford said, saying that education groups weren't engaged.
But Elkhorn Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, the main architect of LB 1106, disputed that, saying she's talked to anyone and everyone about her proposal. High property taxes, she said, are a crisis that cries out for action.
On Wednesday, there were also questions raised about whether the state could afford a $500 million price tag over the next three years given the financial uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gering Sen. John Stinner, who leads the Legislature's budget-writing committee, expressed worries about that, saying that lawmakers may have to "decouple" from a $250 million tax break provided to businesses by the federal CARES Act in order to afford property tax relief.
Looming later Wednesday is a debate over a replacement for the state's main economic development act, the Advantage Act, that comes with a major pricetag. LB 720, the ImagiNE Act, is viewed as a companion to the property tax relief bill, whose fates are tied together. There have been hopes of striking a "grand compromise" so both measures can pass during the final 15 days of the resumed legislative session, but that compromise was not apparent on Wednesday morning.
