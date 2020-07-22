Nebraska lawmakers working toward compromise on property tax, tax incentive bills

Kolterman said he's confident a deal can be struck to pass both bills.

"There’s some alternatives being worked on," he said, adding that property tax relief was just as important as incentives for job growth and business expansion.

To bring back either bill for debate and put them on a path of passage, the sponsors would have to show they have support of at least 33 of the 49 state senators, under a rule put in place by the Speaker of the Legislature. It didn't appear that either had the magic 33 on Wednesday, but the ImagiNE Act, LB 720, looked closer to that mark.

The ImagiNE Act, which is being pushed by the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce and other state business groups, would replace the Advantage Act, which expires at the end of the year. The Act would provide between $100 million and $150 million in tax breaks a year in its first six years, and has been billed as improving the Advantage Act by inciting better paying jobs ($16.10 an hour and up) that also offer health insurance and other benefits.

Another aspect of the bill would set aside $300 million in state funds as matching money for the massive NEXT Project at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, a proposed $2.6 billion national center for response to pandemics and natural disasters.