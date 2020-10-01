Nebraska legislative candidates who squared off in 2016 competing again for seat

Voters in Nebraska Legislative District 5 again will choose between the same candidates as they did four years ago — two men on the opposite ends of the political spectrum.
State Sen. Mike McDonnell, a Democrat, faces Gilbert Ayala, a Republican. In 2016, McDonnell garnered 70% of the vote from the district, where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans 2 to 1.
Ayala said he’s undeterred and has put more time, energy and his own money into his campaign. He said he has canvassed with his sons and visited the homes in about 60% of the district, which is bounded by 72nd Street on the west, U.S. Highway 75 on the east and Harrison Street on the south. Grover, Bancroft and Martha Streets form much of the northern boundary.
“I’m trying to offer people a choice. A lot of times, people run once for office and they give up. Each time you run, you learn more and you get better,” said Ayala, a CVS retail store manager. “There’s a difference in how he votes and I vote.”
Ayala said he would have taken positions different from McDonnell’s on controversial issues in the Legislature. For example, Ayala said, McDonnell voted yes on a bill in 2017 to restore voting rights to felons immediately after completing their sentence or probation, not the two years as current law mandates.
Ayala said he thinks the waiting period should be even longer — seven to 10 years.
If elected, the first issue Ayala would tackle also involves voting. He wants mail-in votes to be received by election offices at least five days before Election Day to make sure those votes are counted in a timely manner. Current Nebraska law allows absentee ballots to arrive at the county election office by 8 p.m. Election Day.
“We need to have an election where we know by the next morning who won,” Ayala said. “We can’t be counting votes for a week. It causes too much instability.”
McDonnell, a former Omaha fire chief, said he is running on his record, ability to work with other state senators and a plan to accomplish more if reelected. The president of the Omaha Federation of Labor, McDonnell over the years has received thousands of dollars in donations to his campaign from various local and national unions.
McDonnell was a part of the so-called “super seven” legislators this summer that created a property tax relief package — a compromise that provides a state income tax credit against a portion of property taxes.
“We’re there serving the citizens of Nebraska. There are a lot of ideas out there, and we should come to a compromise where we can move the state forward,” McDonnell said. “It’s a step in the right direction. Every year, we have to be looking at how do we fund government and how can we look at having more property tax relief.”
McDonnell said he is proud of several bills passed in the Legislature, including requiring cities and towns to provide an annual report to the public on occupation taxes, funding the 24/7 United Way 211 helpline and providing testing for children who are deaf or hard of hearing, among others.
Issues he hopes to tackle if reelected include basing flood-control projects on a study that is now being conducted and finding a way for the 100,000 Nebraskans who didn’t finish high school to get additional training that will enable them get a diploma and learn technical skills to help them land better-paying jobs.
McDonnell was arrested in February 2018 on suspicion of DUI after a traffic stop in Sarpy County on Interstate 80. He said he had been drinking but twice refused to take a breath test. McDonnell was on his way home from a business-related event in Lincoln.
McDonnell completed a diversion program, which often is offered to first-time drunken-driving offenders. The charges were dismissed.
Ayala said he talks to voters about the arrest. He said if McDonnell had not been arrested, he would have continued to drive to his home in the district.
“He would have been putting his own voters, people who voted for him, in danger,” Ayala said. “I think it’s very reckless of him, and I think he should have resigned.”
McDonnell declined to respond to Ayala’s comments but said that he has taken full responsibility for his actions that night and that his work in the Legislature speaks for itself.
“It was a poor decision, and I’ve cooperated with having the opportunity to go through the diversion program,” McDonnell said. “I took it seriously, and I believe it’s a great program. I benefited from it.”
Mike McDonnell
Age: 54
Party: Democratic
Occupation: President, Omaha Federation of Labor
Home: Omaha
Public offices held: 2017-present, Nebraska Legislature
Education: Bachelor’s in criminal justice, University of Nebraska at Omaha; associate degree in fire protection technology, Bellevue University
Family: Married, one child
Faith: Catholic
Website: VoteMcDonnell.com
What is your top priority?
Workforce development will be my main priority over the next four years. Nebraska is currently facing a workforce crisis, as we already have more jobs than people looking for work. This, combined with a workforce rapidly reaching retirement age, is threatening our quality of life. We need to train people to fill these jobs to keep companies willing to locate here and stay here. We have to grow this state to reduce our overreliance on property taxes to fund local government and we can do this by focusing on job-training, housing, and investments in our economic infrastructure.
Gilbert Ayala
Age: 50
Party: Republican
Occupation: CVS retail store manager
Home: Omaha
Education: Bachelor’s in political science, University of Texas-El Paso
Family: Married, two children
Faith: Roman Catholic
What is your top priority?
My top priority is running as a conservative and giving the people of the community a conservative choice. I’m conservative on fiscal, social and economic issues. I won’t increase your taxes. I’m opposed to marijuana legalization. I’m pro-life. I support smaller government. I’m a strong supporter of the Second Amendment. I’m opposed to legalizing gambling.
