Nebraska legislative candidates who squared off in 2016 competing again for seat

If elected, the first issue Ayala would tackle also involves voting. He wants mail-in votes to be received by election offices at least five days before Election Day to make sure those votes are counted in a timely manner. Current Nebraska law allows absentee ballots to arrive at the county election office by 8 p.m. Election Day.

“We need to have an election where we know by the next morning who won,” Ayala said. “We can’t be counting votes for a week. It causes too much instability.”

McDonnell, a former Omaha fire chief, said he is running on his record, ability to work with other state senators and a plan to accomplish more if reelected. The president of the Omaha Federation of Labor, McDonnell over the years has received thousands of dollars in donations to his campaign from various local and national unions.

McDonnell was a part of the so-called “super seven” legislators this summer that created a property tax relief package — a compromise that provides a state income tax credit against a portion of property taxes.