Nebraska state senator's campaign mailer attacking opponent uses photo of someone else
La Grone mailer

A mailer sent by the campaign of State Sen. Andrew La Grone features a photo of a woman who is not his opponent.

If knowing your opponent is a plus in a football game, battle or political race, State Sen. Andrew La Grone’s campaign has some strategizing to do.

A brochure sent by the La Grone campaign in legislative District 49 shows a photo of a woman who the reader would think was La Grone’s opponent, Jen Day. But the woman in the photo is actually a volunteer wearing a sweatshirt that says “Jen Day.”

The Day volunteer who is pictured, Brooklynne Rosado of La Vista, said, “Someone didn’t do their due diligence on this.” District 49 comprises a large chunk of western Sarpy County.

Andrew

Andrew La Grone

La Grone, a 29-year-old attorney, was appointed to the seat by Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2018 when John Murante vacated the seat to become state treasurer. La Grone is a Republican and Day a Democrat, although the Legislature is officially nonpartisan.

La Grone said Monday in an email that the use of the photo “was inadvertent and unfortunate” but that it “very closely resembles many of the candidate’s photos.” He said the mistake will be corrected “to avoid any further distractions from the stark differences between myself and Jen Day. ”

Day won the May primary by 627 votes and received 53.1% of the votes cast.

Jen2

Jen Day

She said she initially found the gaffe in the mailer funny. But then she felt sorry for Rosado because, Day said, the brochure indicates that she’s weak on law enforcement. Day said that’s inaccurate anyway, but Rosado “doesn’t deserve to be in the middle of all this.”

Day, the 39-year-old owner of a strength and conditioning gym in Omaha, said she supports law enforcement and, “as a mom of two kids ... their safety is very important to me.”

Day said there are plenty of photos on social media of her and called it “a sloppy mistake” by her opponent. Also, Day said, she’s never worn a pair of ponytails.

rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123

