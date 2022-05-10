Nebraskans head to the polls for Tuesday's primary election

3:25 p.m. update:

By a little after 3 p.m. Tuesday, 227 people had cast ballots at First Lutheran Church in Papillion, and several more people were in booths as Patty Longcrier finished voting.

“I always vote,” said Longcrier, a registered Republican who didn’t have a hard time deciding on a governor candidate but didn’t care to reveal her choice. “I think it’s my civic duty.”

That goes for midterms and primaries as well as marquee presidential general elections.

“One plays into the other,” Longcrier said. “It’s important to vote in both.”

3 p.m. update:

Gavin Forster, 18, voted for the first time Tuesday at Dundee Presbyterian Church. He just graduated from Elkhorn Mount Michael and will attend the University of Wyoming.

Forster, who registered as nonpartisan, researched the candidates with his father, Mark.

"We looked at different candidates for our voting district," he said. "We looked at their bios and looked at their policies."

Voting, he said, made him feel as if he's coming of age. He said he thought it would be more formal than it was: "I thought you'd have to show ID."

-------

In Sarpy County, Brian and Lindsey Putnam timed their visit to their polling place for after lunch to avoid the crowds.

There was no crowd to avoid, though. Just 48 people had cast ballots by 1:45 p.m. at the Putnams’ polling place at the offices of the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District.

“It’s our civic duty, and I’m thankful for the rights that we have,” said Lindsey Putnam, a 41-year-old registered Republican who said she is a values-based, conservative voter.

Republicans had a lot of choices for governor, she said, and she wanted to cast her vote for the candidate she felt best mirrored her views.

She and Brian Putnam, a 45-year-old registered nonpartisan, declined to say for whom they voted. Brian Putnam said he is “looking for change from the last four to eight years.”

12:40 p.m. update:

Joe and Rachel Barrientos were among the 32 people who had voted by 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in South Omaha.

“It’s very important today, with everything that’s going on in the world, that we get out and vote,” Rachel Barrientos said. “Don’t complain if you don’t vote.”

She’s a registered Democrat; he’s a registered Republican.

Joe Barrientos, 82, voted in the highest-interest race of the day, the governor primary. But he didn’t reveal his choice.

“I’ll let people decide on their own,” he said.

He and Rachel Barrientos, 80, voted for City of Omaha bond issues, hoping in part that they finally will see improvements to streets they use that have long been in bad shape.

“They always seem to forget South Omaha,” Rachel Barrientos said. “We pray that they somehow remember South Omaha.”

“Hopefully everybody gets out and votes,” she said. “Republican or Democrat …”

“Or independent, whatever … ” Joe Barrientos added.

“Yes," she said, "the important thing is to get out and vote."

11:40 a.m. update:

Slow but steady was the rhythm of the day in the polling place at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church at 32nd and K Streets in Omaha.

By 10:40 a.m., 35 voters had exercised their franchise in the church basement. That was more than a veteran poll worker expected in this era of early voting.

The voters included Ed Szczepaniak, a 69-year-old registered Republican with one main contest on his mind — the gubernatorial primary.

“The only reason I came out is because Trump is pushing (Charles) Herbster,” Szczepaniak said. “I trust his (Trump’s) judgment.”

-------

Tami Lancaster was at the end of the line of voters at the Millard Branch Library when the polls opened Tuesday morning.

No worries — the line was only two people long.

Lancaster, a 56-year-old registered Republican, had driven by early to see how long the wait would be. In 2020, it snaked out the door and into the parking lot.

“I was really surprised there was no line, so I went and got coffee and came back,” Lancaster said.

She had printed her sample ballot and filled it out so she could research at home. A believer in limited government, Lancaster voted for Breland Ridenour for governor, seeing him as the candidate who most fits her philosophy that government should do just what is needed but mostly stay out of the people’s way.

Lancaster said she felt it important to vote in the primary.

“Because these people are making decisions for us, so we we need to put the right people in to make the right decisions for the people,” she said.

Madelyn Warren, the first person in line at the Millard library, said she was motivated by local issues.

“It’s really important to vote for what’s going on in your hometown,” said Warren, 29.

Warren had just finished a night shift making veterinary pharmaceuticals before going to the polls. She’s a registered Democrat, but said, “I try not to think of myself as being on the team.”

Education is a huge issue for Warren. She has teachers in her family, and as someone who works in the sciences, she wanted to vote for policymakers “who are focused on getting kids back on track after the pandemic.”

“It’s really important to have people on school boards who really care,” Warren said.

-------

Family tradition and civic duty brought Clifford Robbins to the polls Tuesday.

“I am one of five generations now of Robbins who have exercised our right to vote in Omaha,” said Robbins, a 70-year-old retiree.

A registered Democrat, Robbins was not surprised to see few voters at his polling place, the Urban League of Nebraska Family Resource Center at 30th and Lake Streets. He noted the race with all the money and advertising is the Republican gubernatorial primary. But there are local races important to Robbins, including for Douglas County sheriff and Omaha Public Schools board.

Robbins has a lot of family in law enforcement and in education.

“I have an affinity for people who are involved in the success-building of our youth,” Robbins said.

And, of course, there is that family tradition. One of Robbins' ancestors ran for the Nebraska Legislature. Another was born in 1800 as a free Black man.

“So you best believe I’m going to vote, which protects the freedoms of my heritage,” Robbins said.

-------

A few voters arrived at Mammel Hall on the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus when polls opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday for the statewide primary election.

Two voters who declined to give their names — one Republican, one Democrat — said the governor's race was the top race on their ballots.

The 33-year-old registered Republican said he voted for Charles W. Herbster because, he said, Herbster is forward-thinking and "fiscally sound."

He said he didn't appreciate all the attack ads against Herbster and usually votes third party but for the last few elections he has voted as a Republican. He said his father is friends with one of the candidates Herbster is running against, which is why he declined to give his name.

The 87-year-old Democratic voter opted for women in the top races — Carol Blood for governor and Alisha Shelton for U.S. representative in the 2nd Congressional District.

He said he votes in every election but pointed out that "it's not worthy to vote" on the Democratic ticket in a red state.

"We'll have to wait until the general election," he said.

--------

Polls opened in central and eastern Nebraska at 8 a.m. Tuesday (7 a.m. in the west) for the primary election. The highest-profile race on the ballot was for the Republican nomination for governor. The three front-runners for the GOP nod are Jim Pillen, a hog producer and University of Nebraska regent, Conklin Co. CEO Charles W. Herbster and State Sen. Brett Lindstrom.

World-Herald Staff Writers Alia Conley and Marjie Ducey contributed to this report.

