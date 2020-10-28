Nebraska's 1st District congressional seat candidate Kate Bolz says she has COVID-19

WASHINGTON — Nebraska State Sen. Kate Bolz has tested positive for COVID-19 just as her campaign for Congress enters the home stretch.

Bolz, a Democrat, is challenging longtime incumbent 1st District Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb.

She said in a statement that she will continue to campaign virtually while quarantining at home.

“I am grateful for the care that I have received and I will continue to quarantine while I recover,” Bolz said. “Our campaign will continue to advocate for high quality, affordable health care so that all Nebraskans get the care they need when they need it.”

Bolz, 41, announced earlier in the week that her fiancé, Lancaster County Board Chair Sean Flowerday, tested positive for the virus and that she was awaiting her own test results.

She said at that time that she would follow best practices to prevent the spread of the virus. Bolz has planned a virtual press conference for Friday to discuss coronavirus and the need for more congressional action.

She has made health care a central focus of her campaign and sparred with Fortenberry over the federal response to the pandemic.

Bolz says Fortenberry and others on Capitol Hill have made the situation worse by allowing partisan differences to block more relief measures. Fortenberry has defended their performance, saying lawmakers came together earlier this year to approve massive packages to bolster the nation’s health care infrastructure and support the economy.

