Nebraska's 2020 pandemic election went well, but voter registration needs work, outside group says

“Anytime people do something that may be perceived as being a little bit easier, that’s going to be difficult to say, ‘I’m going back to the old way,’” he said. “We’re probably on that slope.”

The biggest issue Civic Nebraska’s report identified concerns how best to keep the state’s voter rolls current. It centered much of its criticism on what it said were larger numbers of people voting provisionally in Nebraska than in other surrounding states, including Colorado.

It asks whether Nebraska does enough to ensure that potential voters and current voters know they can register to vote or update their registration when they change their address on their driver’s license or state ID at the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles.

Civic Nebraska, which describes itself as nonpartisan, would prefer that people be registered to vote automatically when they get a license or state ID, rather than having to specifically request to register and depend on DMV clerks to get any party or address changes right.

The report also suggested Nebraska might consider same-day registration, allowing potential voters to register to vote in-person on Election Day, which neighboring Iowa allows.