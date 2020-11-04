Nebraska's 2nd District vote could end up mattering in presidential race

WASHINGTON — If Joe Biden ends up in the White House, there’s at least a chance it will be thanks to that lone Electoral College vote the former vice president secured by finishing first in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District.

Armchair pundits had plenty of fun in the run-up to this election, creating and sharing different Electoral College maps that showed a 268-268 tie or a 270-268 victory for either Biden or President Donald Trump.

The joke was always that who becomes the next commander in chief would come down to a recount in one of the congressional districts in Nebraska or Maine.

Those two states split their Electoral College votes, with candidates taking a vote for each congressional district they win. That means razor-close results could be flipped by switching a single district in either state.

Both campaigns paid attention to the district. Trump paid a late visit to Omaha for a rally while Biden invested in resources in the area.

As dawn approached Wednesday, enough battleground states had been called to eliminate most of the scenarios where Omaha-area voters represent the linchpin to the whole election. But it remained at least a theoretical possibility.