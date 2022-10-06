Nebraska's Ben Sasse on path to resign from U.S. Senate, lead University of Florida

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska is the sole finalist to be the next president of the University of Florida, opening up the possibility that he will resign from his Senate seat in the coming weeks.

The university's presidential search committee announced on Thursday it had unanimously recommended Sasse, 50, for the job.

“This is right for the University of Florida, right for the state of Florida and right for the Sasse family,” said Rahul Patel, chair of the search committee.

In the same announcement, Sasse said he was "thrilled about the opportunity to work alongside one of the nation’s most outstanding faculties.”

Sasse will visit the Florida campus on Monday to meet with students, faculty and other members of the university community. The university's board of trustees will interview Sasse on Nov. 1.

If Sasse is hired for the Florida job and resigns his Senate seat, his replacement would be selected by Nebraska's governor.

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said in a statement that based on news reports about when the vacancy is likely to occur, the governor would appoint a qualified Nebraskan within 45 days of the vacancy arising.

Evnen said that person would serve until January 2025. An election would be held in 2024 to fill the seat for the remaining two years of the term and the person appointed by the governor would be eligible to run at that time.

An election for the regular six-year term of the seat would be held in 2026.

A spokesperson for Gov. Pete Ricketts wouldn't speculate on when or how a replacement for Sasse would be selected since Sasse remains in office.

In a statement, Ricketts said he appreciates Sasse's service to the state and the nation and wished him luck as the University of Florida makes its decision.

"He would make an excellent president for the University of Florida," Ricketts said. "He has one of the most conservative voting records in the Senate, and we need more conservative voices in our universities."

Sasse handily won reelection to the Senate in 2020 with nearly 63% support. At the time, Sasse said he wanted to help the U.S. intelligence community and military confront China, which he called the most formidable national security test since the Cold War.

He was first elected to the Senate in 2014, dominating a field that included Omaha trial attorney Dave Domina, a Democrat, and independents Jim Jenkins, a Callaway rancher, and Todd Watson, a Lincoln businessman.

Sasse replaced Republican Sen. Mike Johanns after he retired.

Some political observers considered Sasse a possible GOP candidate for president in 2024.

During his time in the Senate, Sasse was at times critical of former President Donald Trump and voted to convict Trump following his impeachment on a charge of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

That prompted core activists on the GOP's State Central Committee last year to pass a resolution to attack Sasse's work as a senator. The resolution criticized Sasse's legislative record as thin, his record of returning constituent calls and emails as lacking and his choice to leave the Senate Agriculture Committee as misplaced.

It also criticized him for failing to follow through on his pledge when running in 2014 to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Sasse defended his statements about Trump as truthful.

“Personality cults aren’t conservative, conspiracy theories aren’t conservative, lying that an election has been stolen isn’t conservative, acting like politics is a religion isn’t conservative,” Sasse said last year.

Prior to Thursday's announcement, Sasse had been linked to other jobs in higher education.

In June, Sasse was rumored to be in the running for president of Florida International University. At the time, a spokesman for Sasse told The World-Herald the rumor was incorrect.

"Ben’s regularly pursued by search committees, and sometimes agrees to give voluntary strategic advice to university boards, but he is not a candidate for any job," the spokesman said then in an email. "He loves serving Nebraskans."

In 2019, Sasse's name was floated as a potential replacement for NU President Hank Bounds. The job ultimately went to Ted Carter, the current president.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday, Sasse said he had been pursued by institutions for the past two years but resisted being named a finalist.

"This time is different because the University of Florida is very different: I think Florida is the most interesting university in America right now," the statement said.

Prior to his time in the Senate, Sasse was president of Midland University in Fremont and was credited with turning around the struggling university.

When Sasse arrived in 2009, then-Midland Lutheran college was nearly bankrupt and enrollment had dropped to 716 students.

When he resigned to run for Senate in 2014, Gary Perkins, chairman of Midland's board of directors, said Sasse helped transform Midland by expanding extracurricular offerings and increasing academic expectations.

“Ben arrived in one of Midland’s darkest hours and shone new light on her potential,” said Perkins in 2014.

Sasse studied at Oxford, Harvard and Yale, where he earned a Ph.D. in American history.