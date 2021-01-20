Nebraska's congressional delegation praises Biden's message of unity

She and Fortenberry recalled Biden’s direct work with Congress as former President Barack Obama's vice president, and said they hoped for a positive working relationship, even when they disagree.

Fischer welcomed Biden’s words about “turning the temperature down,” saying she hopes the new president follows through and helps others embrace his old-fashioned approach to governing.

“We need to have hope that we can work together,” said Fischer, who voted for Trump. “That doesn’t mean that you can always compromise. But at least you can be heard.”

Rep. Don Bacon, who represents the Omaha area in the House, praised Biden’s speech for its content, saying the president met the moment with a message that was “very appropriate for the times we’re in.”

“He avoided partisan attacks,” said Bacon, who had voted for Trump while serving a district that voted for Biden. “It was a well-done inaugural, and it was done generally in a healing spirit.”

Bacon said he planned to approve the waiver Biden needs to be able to appoint the new president’s favored secretary of defense, retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin. He needs a waiver because he served too recently on active duty.