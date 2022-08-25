Nebraska's congressional members doubtful on chances for immigration reform

ASHLAND, Neb. — If Nebraska businesses want to see any sort of immigration reform to help fill the tens of thousands of open jobs in the state, they must take the lead on elevating the issue.

That was one of the messages from members of Nebraska's congressional delegation Thursday during a gathering hosted by the Greater Omaha, Lincoln and Nebraska Chambers of Commerce at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.

Reps. Don Bacon, Mike Flood and Adrian Smith and Sen. Ben Sasse weighed in on a host of topics, including recent legislation and ongoing challenges facing the business community. On immigration, the four Republicans noted that legal immigration for work and other purposes is often lumped into the issue of illegal immigration and the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“I think it could be good for our constituents in our districts to hear what businesses are going through right now in trying to hire, if you want reforms for immigration,” Bacon said. “Because I guarantee you, probably the No. 1 issue besides inflation right now is the southern border for a lot of constituents. … If they knew your needs a little better and (your) hard work on it, I think that will help us do more."

When it comes to workforce development, Flood said he would prefer to "recruit from within" and stressed the importance of ensuring a strong quality of life, good education and internship opportunities.

Flood, who said he plans to visit the U.S.-Mexico border Monday, said immigration policy needs an overhaul.

"There's a bigger national security issue wrapped around immigration," Flood said. "I do not see us making any major progress until we stop the flow of guns and drugs across the border."

Some business organizations, including the Nebraska Hospitality Association, have long called for comprehensive immigration reform. In May 2021, the association’s executive director, Zoe Olson, told The World-Herald that the employment shortages came down to Nebraska not having enough people.

Sasse, who admittedly struck a pessimistic tone on the topic, said it takes large-scale efforts to solve the immigration issue. He blamed the lack of progress partly on former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden.

“We have had two administrations in a row that haven’t in any serious way wanted to fix any of this. They wanted to maintain an issue they could use for politics rather than solving policy issues in front of the American people,” Sasse said.

Smith said the U.S. would benefit by reducing the bureaucracy in the legal immigration process.

"I think we need to address that. I think we can utilize more technology at the border to keep our country safe and also have a system where freedom-loving individuals (and) law-abiding individuals wishing to pursue the American dream can do so," he said.

Sen. Deb Fischer was not in attendance at Thursday's event due to a death in her family. She submitted a statement touting in part the benefits awarded to Nebraska by the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law last year. Fischer and Bacon were the only members of the Nebraska congressional delegation to vote for the bill.

Other issues that came up Thursday include:

Electoral Count Act: More than 18 months after 147 Republicans in Congress, including Smith, attempted to block the certification of Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election by objecting to Electoral College votes, fellow Republican Sasse had harsh words for his colleagues’ actions.

A member of a bipartisan group drafting proposed changes to the Electoral Count Act, Sasse said the changes include clarifying the vice president’s role in certifying the presidential election winner as ministerial and not as someone “who gets to declare who the next president is.”

Sasse also said the proposed changes would raise the threshold for objections levied by members of Congress so more members would have to sign on. He noted that Trump’s legal team did not prevail in a single court challenge contesting the election results.

CHIPS Act: Nearly one month after Biden signed the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act into law, Sasse framed his support for the law as a counter to China.

The law seeks to encourage more semiconductor companies to build chip plants in the U.S. and alleviate the chip shortage. The semiconductor chips power many items, including consumer electronics, appliances, automobiles and some of the military’s most advanced weapons systems.

Sasse said the bill was needed in the event China moves more aggressively on asserting its authority in Taiwan, which is the home country of major semiconductor chip manufacturer TSMC.

Sasse has long been a critic of China, last year describing the country ruled by the Chinese Communist Party as America’s “No. 1 existential national security issue” for the next decade.

Bacon, who voted against the bill, said that while he supported the semiconductor chips portion of the legislation, he opposed other parts that added to the bill’s cost.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.