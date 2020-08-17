Nebraska's mail-in voting rate this fall could approach primary's historic number

Nebraska law requires absentee ballots to be received by the end of Election Day — postmarks are irrelevant

Local election officials are urging voters to mail their ballots earlier than usual or return them using a county drop box.

The state has not yet decided whether to send a ballot request card to every voter, as it did before to the primary.

Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb said the state could help people vote from home during the pandemic, by reminding people who requested early ballots in the spring that they’ll need to request a ballot again in the fall. The state could make that easier by sending every voter a request form, she said.

Some county election officials have decided on their own to send out request cards to all voters, including in Douglas, Lancaster, Sarpy, Adams and Phelps Counties.

Local election officials also are offering more options to return ballots. Douglas County, for instance, is adding four more drop box sites, for a total of 13. The state worked this spring to make sure each of Nebraska’s 93 counties has at least one ballot drop box.