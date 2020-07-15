LINCOLN — The state of Nebraska closed out its last fiscal year with barely $10 million to spare for any new spending or tax cuts.
According to a report released by the state Department of Revenue, the state collected $4.939 billion in net tax revenue for the year that ended on June 30. That's $10.66 million more than the revenue forecast issued in July 2019.
But it's $266 million less than the most recently updated forecast, issued in February. State lawmakers had been building their budget around the most recent forecast, before the session was interrupted by the coronavirus.
The budget plan had allowed nearly $134 million for property tax relief and business tax incentives. It also would have more than doubled the state's cash reserve fund. Both appear in doubt, given the actual year-end tax collections.
Lawmakers are slated to reconvene Monday to finish out the session. Among their tasks is making mid-biennium budget revisions. The state's official revenue forecasting board will hold a special meeting July 23 to update their revenue projections for the rest of the two-year budget period.
The new report does not include income taxes that had been due for the 2019-20 fiscal year but were not paid until July. The tax filing deadline was delayed until Wednesday.
Revenue Department spokeswoman Lydia Brasch said the department has no way of knowing how many people had put off filing. But she said the tax receipts report was encouraging, given the economic disruption caused by the pandemic.
