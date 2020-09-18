Need to drop off batteries or pool chemicals? Under the Sink is no longer appointment-only

Things have been a little clogged up at Under the Sink, Omaha’s household hazardous waste collection site.
In response to the coronavirus, the facility in April began requiring people to make an appointment to drop off items like cleaning products, pool chemicals and automotive batteries. That process has led to wait times for an appointment — some people have reported having to wait several weeks.
Beginning Wednesday, appointments will no longer be required.
People won’t need an appointment to drop off items on three days of the week. Under the Sink, 4001 S. 120th St., is open 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Friday.
Saturday drop-offs have always required an appointment. The facility is open 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on that day. The facility is closed to the public Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays, when employees process materials.
Jim Kee, quality control manager for the city’s Public Works Department, said the appointment-only process has given Under the Sink employees more time to sanitize the products they collect to quell the virus.
“By sanitizing everything that’s coming in, we’ve kind of mitigated that risk,” Kee said.
The drop-off process doesn’t require people to leave their vehicles, and Kee said that’s by design. People must remain in their vehicle at all times. Materials being dropped off must be in the trunk or truck bed, away from passengers.
The facility has been offering tips on alternative ways to get rid of some common hazardous waste. Latex paint, if properly dried out on pieces of cardboard or newspaper, can go in the garbage, Kee said. Some businesses accept fluorescent tubes and used oil from vehicles.
Small amounts of bleach, too, can be diluted with water and dumped down the drain. Kee cautioned that bleach should never be mixed with other chemicals.
Under the Sink’s ReStore, which is stocked with items in good condition for reuse, will remain closed for now. Kee said officials are working to install more safety features like a magnetic lock to allow employees to buzz in customers.
The store is expected to open the first or second week of October. All items at the store are free. People can take up to 50 pounds of items each day.
Information on items that the facility accepts can be found at underthesink.org or by calling 402-444-7465.
