Need to drop off batteries or pool chemicals? Under the Sink is no longer appointment-only

The drop-off process doesn’t require people to leave their vehicles, and Kee said that’s by design. People must remain in their vehicle at all times. Materials being dropped off must be in the trunk or truck bed, away from passengers.

The facility has been offering tips on alternative ways to get rid of some common hazardous waste. Latex paint, if properly dried out on pieces of cardboard or newspaper, can go in the garbage, Kee said. Some businesses accept fluorescent tubes and used oil from vehicles.

Small amounts of bleach, too, can be diluted with water and dumped down the drain. Kee cautioned that bleach should never be mixed with other chemicals.

Under the Sink’s ReStore, which is stocked with items in good condition for reuse, will remain closed for now. Kee said officials are working to install more safety features like a magnetic lock to allow employees to buzz in customers.

The store is expected to open the first or second week of October. All items at the store are free. People can take up to 50 pounds of items each day.

Information on items that the facility accepts can be found at underthesink.org or by calling 402-444-7465.

