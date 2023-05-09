After multiple delays, an opening date for Omaha's new downtown library branch is officially in the books.

The new branch at 1401 Jones St. will open to the public Sunday, May 21, at 1 p.m. with a variety of activities, including story times at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., and a scavenger hunt for all ages, library officials announced in a press release Tuesday.

City and library officials originally planned to open the new branch at 1401 Jones St. in fall 2022, but significant structural issues discovered last spring pushed the opening to March 2023.

The additional delay until this month stemmed partly from challenges securing certain building materials, Rachel Steiner, assistant director of the Omaha Public Library, told The World-Herald in April.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced in November 2021 that the public services of the downtown W. Dale Clark Library would move to the vacant building on Jones Street. The city’s main library for more than 40 years, the W. Dale Clark building was demolished late last year to make way for a new Mutual of Omaha headquarters.

To avoid a gap in downtown library services, city officials approved an interim library location at 1410 Howard St. in the Old Market.

The city agreed to pay $27,000 to lease that building for six months. The additional two months required for the temporary branch cost Omaha another $9,000.

City officials so far have approved spending about $9.7 million to move the downtown library, including renovations, leases and temporary space costs.

The building at 1401 Jones Street was designed by renowned Omaha architect John Latenser in 1912 and originally served as the David Cole Creamery. When it closed in 1940, the building was renovated into cold storage, and later operated as an auto parts supply business before being sold to investors in 2013.

Over the past 18 months, Omaha Public Library staff have worked with HDR, Margaret Sullivan Studio, Noddle Companies, Ronco Construction and White Lotus Group to transform the space into a modern library.

The downtown branch features original exposed ceiling beams, brick and ceramic tile alongside new large windows. An open floor plan includes moveable shelves and furnishings to help make the space as flexible as possible.

The library offers three meeting rooms and five study rooms. The children’s space features reading nooks, as well as a story house for children to explore and play. The second floor incorporates space for teens and a reading room. Public computers and open study spaces are available throughout the branch.

“We really wanted to take that historic nature of the building and echo it throughout," Steiner said in April.

It’s possible the city’s naming committee will convene to designate an official name for the new branch, but for now, a sign declares the spot as the Omaha Public Library Downtown Branch.

