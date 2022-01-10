New job for Omaha native Symone Sanders: MSNBC host

"Sanders will bring her expertise, spirited rhetoric and sharp political insight to MSNBC’s multi-platform channels," the MSNBC press release reads. "Her program will explore issues at the intersection of politics, culture and race and break down how decisions made in Washington impact electorates, industries and communities across the country. She will also interview law and policy makers, top government officials, scholars and thought leaders."

The press release also referenced Sanders' Omaha roots. In a recent interview with The World-Herald, she called herself a "proud product of North Omaha" and credited the community for shaping her. Sanders grew up there and graduated from Mercy High School and Creighton University.

Sanders worked for Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle early on and with Democrat Chuck Hassebrook's 2014 gubernatorial campaign in Nebraska. She was Bernie Sanders’ press secretary during his 2016 presidential campaign. She worked as a political commentator for CNN before serving as a senior adviser to President Joe Biden’s successful 2020 campaign. She then took on her most recent role in the White House.