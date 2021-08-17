New Omaha mask mandate not being considered, officials say

Omaha officials say no plans are being considered to reinstitute a citywide indoor mask mandate, despite a virus surge that has brought COVID-19 cases in Douglas County to levels not seen since April.
Omaha City Council members have been receiving weekly reports on the pandemic and have met with the director of the Douglas County Health Department. But council members said there's no consensus around instituting another mask mandate.
"We'll continue to evaluate and discuss with council members and the public health director," council President Pete Festersen said.
Festersen and other City Council members said finding ways to get more people vaccinated against the virus will be the best way to bring the pandemic to a close. About 63% of adults in Nebraska are fully vaccinated, and some 50.4% of the state’s total population is fully vaccinated.
"People should get the vaccine because that is a proven protection for people," Councilman Danny Begley said. "If there's a breakthrough (infection), you'll still be protected a lot more than you would have been if you have not had the vaccine."
"If we can encourage the community as a whole to get the vaccination," Councilwoman Juanita Johnson said, "then obviously that's going to be another way that we can reduce the number of cases."
In recent weeks, mask mandates have been renewed in several Midwestern cities and across the nation. People in Kansas City, Missouri, must wear masks in most indoor spaces where 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained. That mandate took effect Aug. 2 and, as of Tuesday, was set to expire Aug. 28.
In Des Moines, masking is once again required in city buildings, the Des Moines Register reported earlier this month. In May, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill that has prevented school districts, cities and counties from imposing mask mandates, though it did not apply to public property.
Council members Brinker Harding and Aimee Melton, Republicans who voted against multiple extensions of Omaha's previous mask mandate, said in separate interviews that they would oppose any effort to impose another mask mandate. Melton and Harding both said they have been vaccinated.
Melton said flexibility on masking gives schools, parents and businesses the ability to make their own health decisions.
"This is giving parents the choice and the schools the ability to make those determinations," Melton said. "At this point, everybody has the information they need."
"I'd encourage people to get vaccinated, or at least look into it," Harding said.
Councilman Don Rowe, a Republican who was elected to the council in May, said he's all for businesses choosing to require masks, or people choosing to wear them if they feel the need. But Rowe, who said he is vaccinated, said the decision should be a choice, not a mandate.
"It's definitely polarized the city," Rowe said. "You can see that; it's a 50-50 split."
In a statement, Mayor Jean Stothert said the Douglas County area continues to see vaccination rates rise.
The Douglas County Health Department's dashboard reports that 70.5% of adults age 18 and older have received at least one dose.
"Rather than a new mask mandate, I will continue to encourage vaccines and support the Douglas County Health Department's programs to make vaccinations accessible to everyone," she said.
Under the normal process by which city laws are passed, it would take about five weeks for a mask mandate in Omaha to go into effect if the council sought one. The ordinance would need to be introduced at one meeting, publicly discussed at a second and voted on at a third. Then, 15 days later, it would take effect.
In August 2020, the council bypassed that process by passing an emergency ordinance, which required votes from six of the seven council members.
Douglas County's new health director, Lindsay Huse, also could impose a mask mandate, a decision that would go into effect more quickly than the council process. That route was discussed during the summer of 2020, before the City Council enacted its mask mandate. But then-County Health Director Adi Pour did not pursue the option.
Huse has encouraged masking, vaccinations and other public health measures such as hand-washing and social distancing. In an opinion piece published Sunday in The World-Herald, Huse wrote that vaccinations "are the best way to control this pandemic."
"It is time to cut through the nonsense that floods many of our communications channels — the vaccines are safe," Huse wrote. "They keep people alive, off ventilators, and most of the time, out of hospitals. They are also free."
As children return to school, local districts have been setting their own policies on masking, with a majority encouraging, but not requiring, masks.
Omaha Public Schools is the only district requiring masks inside buildings across all grade levels. Masks are required in elementary schools in the Westside and Ralston school districts and are optional in middle and high school buildings. Other area districts have said masks are optional.
At Monday's Millard Public Schools board meeting, Superintendent Jim Sutfin said district officials will monitor case data and reassess its mask-optional policy between now and Sept. 7.
As of the week ending Aug. 7, Douglas County reported 110 people age 19 or younger with the virus. That was up from 25 in early July and 13 in mid-June.
The Greek alphabet of COVID-19 virus mutations
Alpha
First identified in the United Kingdom, and later found in the U.S. in December 2020, alpha is considered a variant of concern by the CDC, which noted it might have increased severity based on hospitalization and fatality rates.
Beta
First identified in South Africa, this was detected in the U.S. at the end of January 2021. This is also considered a variant of concern by the CDC.
Delta
First noted in India before being detected in the U.S. in March 2021, the CDC notes this variant of concern’s increased transmissibility. Researchers are watching the delta variant carefully as it continues to spread.
Dr. Emily Landon, chief health care epidemiologist at the University of Chicago, said recently that the delta variant is “even more contagious than the alpha variant.”
Delta plus
What’s been referred to as “delta plus” is getting buzz. This has been reportedly detected in South Korea, India and the United States, and some believe it may be more transmissible than the original delta variant. Experts are watching and waiting, but some note it hasn’t yet gained momentum here. Also known as AY.1, it is included under the World Health Organization’s list of variants of concern.
Gamma
Brazil was the first place this was detected, and it’s also been recorded in Japan. The CDC considers gamma a variant of concern; it was first detected in the U.S. in January 2021.
Epsilon
Although the Epsilon variant is included on the Illinois health department’s website, a spokeswoman said it would be soon taken off the “variants of concern” list as it is not considered one by the CDC. The CDC lists the Epsilon variant, which includes multiple mutations, as a variant of interest.
Eta
The World Health Organization and CDC defines this as a variant of interest and noted it has been documented in multiple countries.
Iota
The WHO and CDC consider this a variant of interest. It was documented earliest in the U.S.; according to the CDC, the first detection was in New York.
Kappa
This is also a variant of interest according to the WHO and CDC, with its earliest documentation in India in October 2020.
Lambda
Initially spreading in Peru in December 2020, the lambda variant has so far been found in states including Texas and South Carolina. It is considered a variant of interest by the World Health Organization.
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports