New Omaha mask mandate not being considered, officials say
People attend a special meeting of the Omaha Public Schools board earlier this month. The board voted to require all people to wear masks indoors at schools.

Data from the CDC is available only through Aug. 10, but those numbers show that COVID cases continue to increase in Nebraska, though not near as fast as in Southern states.

Omaha officials say no plans are being considered to reinstitute a citywide indoor mask mandate, despite a virus surge that has brought COVID-19 cases in Douglas County to levels not seen since April.

Omaha City Council members have been receiving weekly reports on the pandemic and have met with the director of the Douglas County Health Department. But council members said there's no consensus around instituting another mask mandate.

"We'll continue to evaluate and discuss with council members and the public health director," council President Pete Festersen said.

Festersen and other City Council members said finding ways to get more people vaccinated against the virus will be the best way to bring the pandemic to a close. About 63% of adults in Nebraska are fully vaccinated, and some 50.4% of the state’s total population is fully vaccinated.

"People should get the vaccine because that is a proven protection for people," Councilman Danny Begley said. "If there's a breakthrough (infection), you'll still be protected a lot more than you would have been if you have not had the vaccine."

"If we can encourage the community as a whole to get the vaccination," Councilwoman Juanita Johnson said, "then obviously that's going to be another way that we can reduce the number of cases."

In recent weeks, mask mandates have been renewed in several Midwestern cities and across the nation. People in Kansas City, Missouri, must wear masks in most indoor spaces where 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained. That mandate took effect Aug. 2 and, as of Tuesday, was set to expire Aug. 28.

In Des Moines, masking is once again required in city buildings, the Des Moines Register reported earlier this month. In May, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill that has prevented school districts, cities and counties from imposing mask mandates, though it did not apply to public property.

Council members Brinker Harding and Aimee Melton, Republicans who voted against multiple extensions of Omaha's previous mask mandate, said in separate interviews that they would oppose any effort to impose another mask mandate. Melton and Harding both said they have been vaccinated.

Melton said flexibility on masking gives schools, parents and businesses the ability to make their own health decisions.

"This is giving parents the choice and the schools the ability to make those determinations," Melton said. "At this point, everybody has the information they need."

"I'd encourage people to get vaccinated, or at least look into it," Harding said.

Councilman Don Rowe, a Republican who was elected to the council in May, said he's all for businesses choosing to require masks, or people choosing to wear them if they feel the need. But Rowe, who said he is vaccinated, said the decision should be a choice, not a mandate.

"It's definitely polarized the city," Rowe said. "You can see that; it's a 50-50 split."

In a statement, Mayor Jean Stothert said the Douglas County area continues to see vaccination rates rise.

The Douglas County Health Department's dashboard reports that 70.5% of adults age 18 and older have received at least one dose.

"Rather than a new mask mandate, I will continue to encourage vaccines and support the Douglas County Health Department's programs to make vaccinations accessible to everyone," she said.

Under the normal process by which city laws are passed, it would take about five weeks for a mask mandate in Omaha to go into effect if the council sought one. The ordinance would need to be introduced at one meeting, publicly discussed at a second and voted on at a third. Then, 15 days later, it would take effect.

In August 2020, the council bypassed that process by passing an emergency ordinance, which required votes from six of the seven council members.

Douglas County's new health director, Lindsay Huse, also could impose a mask mandate, a decision that would go into effect more quickly than the council process. That route was discussed during the summer of 2020, before the City Council enacted its mask mandate. But then-County Health Director Adi Pour did not pursue the option.

Huse has encouraged masking, vaccinations and other public health measures such as hand-washing and social distancing. In an opinion piece published Sunday in The World-Herald, Huse wrote that vaccinations "are the best way to control this pandemic."

"It is time to cut through the nonsense that floods many of our communications channels — the vaccines are safe," Huse wrote. "They keep people alive, off ventilators, and most of the time, out of hospitals. They are also free."

As children return to school, local districts have been setting their own policies on masking, with a majority encouraging, but not requiring, masks.

Omaha Public Schools is the only district requiring masks inside buildings across all grade levels. Masks are required in elementary schools in the Westside and Ralston school districts and are optional in middle and high school buildings. Other area districts have said masks are optional.

At Monday's Millard Public Schools board meeting, Superintendent Jim Sutfin said district officials will monitor case data and reassess its mask-optional policy between now and Sept. 7.

As of the week ending Aug. 7, Douglas County reported 110 people age 19 or younger with the virus. That was up from 25 in early July and 13 in mid-June.

Reece covers Omaha City Hall, including the City Council and Mayor's Office, and how decisions by local leaders affect Omaha residents. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL graduate. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127​

