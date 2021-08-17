New Omaha mask mandate not being considered, officials say

Omaha officials say no plans are being considered to reinstitute a citywide indoor mask mandate, despite a virus surge that has brought COVID-19 cases in Douglas County to levels not seen since April.

Omaha City Council members have been receiving weekly reports on the pandemic and have met with the director of the Douglas County Health Department. But council members said there's no consensus around instituting another mask mandate.

"We'll continue to evaluate and discuss with council members and the public health director," council President Pete Festersen said.

Festersen and other City Council members said finding ways to get more people vaccinated against the virus will be the best way to bring the pandemic to a close. About 63% of adults in Nebraska are fully vaccinated, and some 50.4% of the state’s total population is fully vaccinated.

"People should get the vaccine because that is a proven protection for people," Councilman Danny Begley said. "If there's a breakthrough (infection), you'll still be protected a lot more than you would have been if you have not had the vaccine."

"If we can encourage the community as a whole to get the vaccination," Councilwoman Juanita Johnson said, "then obviously that's going to be another way that we can reduce the number of cases."