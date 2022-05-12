New Omaha Streetcar Authority scheduled to meet next week

The Omaha Streetcar Authority will hold its first public meeting Monday.

The authority was created to handle the design, maintenance and eventually operation Omaha's proposed streetcar system.

An agenda shared by the city outlines plans for the first meeting that include the adoption of bylaws, elections of officers, discussion of future meeting dates and a report from local architecture firm HDR on the streetcar's design and timeline.

The public meeting is set for 1:30 p.m. Monday in the legislative chambers of City Hall.

With Omaha City Council approval in April, the authority was formed as a joint entity between Metro and the city.

The authority’s governing board is made up of seven members: three appointed by the mayor and approved by the City Council, three appointed by Metro’s CEO and one community member appointed by the Greater Omaha Chamber.

Metro's involvement was considered key to future operations of the streetcar. Under state law, the agency is the sole entity in Omaha with the authority to operate a transit system within the city.

As announced by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert in January, the streetcar would operate along a 3-mile route using 5.5 track miles. The line travels along Farnam and Harney Streets from 10th Street to 42nd Street and along 10th Street between Harney and Cass Streets.

The cost of building and launching the system is estimated at $225 million, but because federal guidelines call for a 35% contingency in case of unexpected costs, the city would need to raise $306 million.

The city plans to issue special revenue bonds and private placement bonds to pay for the system’s construction. The buyers of those bonds will be repaid using money generated by tax-increment financing (TIF).

But before those bonds are issued, the city needs to complete a deeper dive into its financial plan.

The City Council in March unanimously approved a resolution that will pay a public finance consulting firm, MuniCap Inc., up to $100,000 for its analysis of the city’s financial plan for the streetcar.

A draft financial analysis obtained by The World-Herald states that the streetcar could spur $3 billion in development along its planned route during a 15-year span.

The analysis also estimates that once the streetcar is built, the operations and maintenance of the streetcar would cost about $6.4 million a year — a cost that could be covered, in part, by an increase in fees on existing parking garages.

On the proposed timeline, construction would happen in 2024 through 2025, with the streetcar open and functioning sometime in 2026.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.