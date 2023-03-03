Rich Crall was driving his Nissan Altima along 156th Street in Omaha when he spotted the pothole.

“I tried to dodge it. But it hit my tire just right,” he said.

Crall’s $300 cost of replacing a tire that was just two months old is far from unique in a pothole season that may be setting new records.

In January and February, people logged 5,905 requests for potholes to be fixed, according to data from the city. That’s the highest number recorded over a year’s first two months since at least 2014. A map from the city’s hotline website shows reports of potholes throughout Omaha, with some being reported more than once.

City crews are working around the clock to try to fill the potholes that Austin Rowser, an assistant public works director, traced to seesaw winter weather. That began in late December when the temperature plunged below zero degrees.

“We built up a lot of frost and we kind of had some snow — nothing major, nothing real heavy. But enough to put some liquid down in the environment,” he said.

A rapid warmup in January led to some melting and subsequently caused the first potholes to form.

“That’s always when potholes are the worst is when the frost comes out of the ground. It softens the soil under the pavement,” Rowser said, adding it’s unusual for frost to melt that early.

Subsequent freezes and thaws have exacerbated the pothole problem for both the city and drivers.

A couple of weeks ago, Omaha resident Phil Holland was driving along Farnam Street in midtown when a tire on his Fiat Pop blew out after hitting a pothole connected to a sewer grate.

“Between the pothole and the grate, it just dug into the tire, caused it to bloat and just shredded the whole thing,” he said. “Completely obliterated.”

Both Crall and Holland reported having to miss a day of work.

Their experiences are emblematic of an uptick in pothole-related fixes reported by Jensen Tire & Auto. Chief financial officer Allan Harry said the local repair chain has seen a spike of 30% to 40% above normal volumes due to vehicles being damaged by potholes. Harry said Jensen Tire & Auto has seen potholes damage tires, suspensions and wheel alignments, among other issues.

“We are definitely seeing big increases in the amount of work we’re doing,” he said.

Rowser said the city’s roads are also struggling with aftereffects from 2019, which still holds the record for the most pothole complaints with just over 30,000 complaints in March and April of that year alone. At the time, Mayor Jean Stothert attributed the proliferation of potholes to record-breaking snow as well as ice, rain and extended periods of below freezing temperatures.

Many of the asphalt patches installed then have reached the end of their useful life, Rowser said, likening them to a bunch of lights being installed at once and then going out at the same time.

The potholes that year were an impetus for a $200 million pavement maintenance bond proposed by Stothert that summer and approved by voters in 2020. Money from the bond allowed the city to do street repair and resurfacing projects that led to longer-term fixes. Last May, voters approved an additional $120 million for the street preservation program through 2030.

“If we had not done that, I would guess we’d see double to triple the problem we’re seeing right now,” Rowser said.

The city has budgeted $27.5 million for pavement repair this year. Some of that funding has been used to initiate 1,226 work orders in January and February to fill potholes, according to city data. As of the end of February, 967 of those work orders have been closed. One work order can encompass a single pothole or a group of potholes in an area, Rowser said.

It takes about 6½ calendar days to fill a pothole following a complaint although the timeline is somewhat seasonally dependent, according to Rowser. Requests are prioritized based on a street’s prominence.

“I always tell people that if we’re not plowing snow, we’re repairing potholes,” he said.

To Mike Moran, general manager at Midwest Tire Company, the efforts city crews put into filling potholes are noticeable.

“I come up L Street every morning. I’ve seen the city trucks out at 5:45 in the morning repairing potholes,” the west Omaha resident said. “They’re out there trying to keep them under control.”

People can report potholes by submitting a report to the Mayor’s Hotline online at omahahotline.com, an email to hotline@cityofomaha.org or by calling the hotline at 402-444-5555.

