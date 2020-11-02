Nine things to know about Election Day 2020 in Nebraska

Tuesday is Election Day.
Here's what you need to know if you're planning to vote in person on Election Day, or still need to return your early ballot in Nebraska.
1. Lines. Lines at the polls may look longer than usual, because they should be socially distanced, with 6 feet between voters, because of the coronavirus pandemic. As a reminder, don't wear pro-candidate clothing or buttons. Electioneering is illegal in and near polling places.
2. Masks. Wearing a mask is recommended by local health departments but is not required under local mask ordinances. Election officials will make single-use masks available to voters at their polling places. Poll workers will also have sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.
3. Polls. State and local election officials say enough volunteers and drafted poll workers should be available to staff local polling places. Be patient with poll workers. Check your polling place on the Secretary of State’s website or at your local election office before you go. No late polling site consolidations are expected.
4. Poll watchers. Both parties are likely to have election monitors watching local polling sites. They are not allowed to try to influence voting. Contact local election officials or the Secretary of State’s Office if someone is acting inappropriately. Election advocacy group Civic Nebraska also asks people to call or text its Election Protection Hotline at 402-890-5291.
Support Local Journalism
5. Ballots. When voting at your polling place, check both sides of your ballot before turning it in. Some pages are front and back. Make sure to follow instructions on which way to put the ballot back into the metal sleeve before returning it.
6. Early ballots. Return early ballots to a county drop box or your county election office by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday. You cannot return a voted early ballot to your polling place. Check here for official ballot box locations in Douglas and Sarpy Counties. And check here for the status of your early ballot after it's returned.
7. Switching. If you requested an early ballot, didn't return it and want to vote on Election Day, election officials will allow you to vote provisionally and check to make sure you haven’t returned your early ballot. Your provisional ballot will be counted after Election Day, to ensure that your early ballot wasn't also voted.
8. Closing time. Polls close at 8 p.m. Anybody in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote if they stay in line but not people arriving afterward. The same rule applies for people returning early ballots.
9. Results. The first election results will be released in Nebraska at 8 p.m. Early ballots voted by Monday in Nebraska’s most populous counties will be included by the 8:45 p.m. results. Early ballots returned on Election Day are opened Friday in Douglas County, so it could take awhile to get the results of close races. Provisional ballots often aren't counted until the week after the election. Write-in vote tallies may take until mid-November to sort out. Stay with Omaha.com for the latest updates on results.
Photos: Early voting line in Douglas County
aaron.sanderford@owh.com, 402-444-1135,
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.