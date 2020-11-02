Nine things to know about Election Day 2020 in Nebraska

Tuesday is Election Day.

Here's what you need to know if you're planning to vote in person on Election Day, or still need to return your early ballot in Nebraska.

1. Lines. Lines at the polls may look longer than usual, because they should be socially distanced, with 6 feet between voters, because of the coronavirus pandemic. As a reminder, don't wear pro-candidate clothing or buttons. Electioneering is illegal in and near polling places.

2. Masks. Wearing a mask is recommended by local health departments but is not required under local mask ordinances. Election officials will make single-use masks available to voters at their polling places. Poll workers will also have sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

3. Polls. State and local election officials say enough volunteers and drafted poll workers should be available to staff local polling places. Be patient with poll workers. Check your polling place on the Secretary of State’s website or at your local election office before you go. No late polling site consolidations are expected.