No vote this year, but efforts to repeal Nebraska's affirmative action ban will continue

“Right now, emotions are high,” Gray said. “The anger is great, but you know how that goes. A lot of times that lasts for a month and it goes away. But those of us who are committed to this, we’re going to keep this going. I’m hoping that it’ll be a whole group of us, but if it’s just a few of us, we’re still going to keep it going, because it’s an important discussion we’ve got to have.”

State Sen. Ernie Chambers said the Legislature is not likely to put a repeal on the ballot.

“There was no way that whatever little affirmative action they may have had going on harmed white people in any way,” he said. “So by having been conceived in racism, and executed on that basis, this Legislature in my opinion is not going to put that on the ballot for people to vote for it because they don’t want to look like they favor it.”

State Sen. Justin Wayne was willing to try to introduce a bill in the Legislature this month, but decided not to when it became clear it was too late. He said he would focus instead on Legislative Bill 1218, which seeks to make minority-owned businesses more likely to obtain state contracts.