Nonprofit executive Jasmine Harris officially enters Omaha mayor's race

Harris, who has a master's degree in public health from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, lauded Omaha's many public health experts and said local leaders must prioritize equitable distribution of the coronavirus vaccine and relief money for small businesses.

Black communities, Harris said, have historically distrusted doctors and health systems because of past treatment, which is why she wants to roll out an educational campaign to ensure that all Omahans are armed with facts about the vaccine.

Harris grew up near Fontenelle Park in northeast Omaha, attended Northwest High School and went to the University of Nebraska at Omaha before continuing her education at UNMC.

Improving public safety is about more than hiring more police officers, Harris said. People must have access to affordable housing in safe neighborhoods, quality transportation options and employment opportunities that pay fair wages, she said.

She's a proponent of a community policing model that helps people with problems like mental health and substance use disorders before they encounter law enforcement. Omaha should be working closely with the people and organizations involved in those issues, such as Together Inc. and the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless, she said.