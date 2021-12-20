North Downtown to stay in District 2 under amended Omaha City Council redistricting plan

Preston Love Jr., a longtime Omaha civic engagement activist, asked that council members "give serious thought" to the transfer of assets from district to district.

"(North downtown) is a great economic asset for North Omaha, which suffers from poverty, from a lack of economic vibrancy," Love said. "We would hope that we could keep that asset."

Following last week's council meeting, Johnson and District 3 Councilman Danny Begley drafted an amendment that would keep north downtown in Johnson's district.

The council members plan to swap the riverfront back to Johnson's District 2, and a portion of Creighton University and the Gifford Park area back to Begley's District 3.

"While the geography was a small change, I wasn't aware of the passions that people had and the frustrations that people had with that change," Begley said in an interview Monday. "We listened to people who came and testified and said well, now we understand their concerns with the changes."

The process, Begley said, "is democracy in action."

Other districts would also see geographic changes under the proposed boundaries.