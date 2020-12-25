North Omaha development moves by Gov. Ricketts draw welcome, plus suggestions

Several North Omaha leaders working on economic development in the area welcomed new steps from the Ricketts administration and encouraged the state to cooperate with the multiple local efforts that are already underway.

The State of Nebraska plans to open an Department of Economic Development field office in North Omaha, at 5319 N. 30th St., and is making changes in state procurement and contracting in hopes of increasing its business with minority and small businesses, Gov. Pete Ricketts said this week.

Carmen Tapio, who founded a business that employs 400 people at 24th and Hamilton Streets, called the field office plan “fantastic.” She said the procurement process changes have already begun and have the potential to make a difference.