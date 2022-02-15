 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Omaha street to be named after World-Herald photographer Rudy Smith

  • Updated
A street in North Omaha will be commemoratively named after a renowned World-Herald photographer.

With approval by the Omaha City Council, Lake Street from 34th Avenue to 36th Street will be named Rudy Smith Sr. Street.

Photographer Rudy Smith retired in 2008 after 45 years at the Omaha World-Herald. He died in his home in Omaha on Thursday after being diagnosed with cancer several weeks ago. He was 74.

Smith was an activist and photojournalist whose 45-year World-Herald career spanned the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

Before the unanimous vote Tuesday, Councilman Brinker Harding said he grew up seeing Smith's work in the newspaper.

"The stories that those pictures told made an impression on me when I was growing up," Harding said.

Council members Juanita Johnson and Danny Begley said the commemorative street name is "well deserved.

"He was a man of conviction who lived his life serving others," Begley said. "As his family sits here today, I know Rudy's looking down knowing that he had a life well lived. It's a great honor for us to support this."

Smith died in his Omaha home Dec. 5, 2019, at the age of 74. 

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

City of Omaha mask mandate remains in place

