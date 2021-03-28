Northwest Omaha City Council race between Melton and Kohen has partisan implications

Melton talks about wanting to serve a third term so she can see to completion several projects started on her watch, including the widening of North 120th Street and efforts to add a fire station near 168th and Ida Streets.

“I like the work we’ve done so far,” Melton said.

Kohen talks about making decisions on the future of the city using data and public feedback, rather than party or personal loyalty. She says voters want their streets, trash and recycling handled better than they have been.

“I want to make sure we’re doing those basics right,” Kohen said.

The candidates’ competing visions for public safety could influence the race, with the police union backing Melton and the fire union backing Kohen. The public safety unions are often the most influential groups to issue endorsements in city elections.

Melton largely defends Stothert’s approach to adding up to 100 police officers. She touts the addition of officers as a key reason the city could add a fifth police precinct in Elkhorn and cover more parts of town more efficiently.