Olde Towne Bellevue residents upset by blighted designation, say mayor has conflict of interest

"We got a good buy on it when we bought it," he said.

Speaking generally and not specifically on Hike's vote, Frank Daley, executive director of the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission, said a mayor or city council member has a conflict of interest if they are faced with a decision that could result in a financial benefit or detriment to the official, a member of his or her immediate family or a business with which they are associated.

The financial benefit or detriment must be distinct from that experienced by the general public and must be reasonably foreseeable, Daley said.

Hike said he has made no official or verbal agreements with anyone regarding the property beyond the sale of the land.

"If I had an agreement with Mercury, that would be a conflict of interest," Hike said. "If I’m making money, or I’m taking city money for something, that would be a conflict on interest for me, and I have conflicted out on those instances."

Gehring, of Mercury, said he was unaware that Hike co-owned the property when he began the process of buying the land.