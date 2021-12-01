Omaha and Lincoln NAACP chapters support UNL's racial equity plan

“There was an opportunity for the governor to be really resourceful on this issue,” Love said. “When these issues come up, leadership is when you try to do it and respond in ways that don’t add to the divisiveness. You’re looking to bridge the gaps for communication and dialogue. This issue could have been held in that way because it’s bigger than just throwing stones.”

Asked if the governor wanted to respond, a spokesman for Ricketts referred back to a column the governor sent out earlier this week. In it, Ricketts wrote Nebraskans must address acts of racism and strive to improve education for all, but said "the accusation that UNL is institutionally racist is false and outrageous. It’s the product of the sloganeering of political activists — not thoughtful academics."

Although the plan calls for addressing institutional racism, it never states UNL is institutionally racist. In a statement Tuesday, Green said he did not believe UNL is racist.

Ricketts also wrote the UNL plan "fails its own test of diversity by presenting only one view of race relations in America," and said the plan betrays the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.