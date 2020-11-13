Omaha anti-mask group behind billboards is growing, co-founder says

An Omaha group that opposes masks funded two short-lived billboards in the Millard area and informally made plans for a protest this weekend at a southwest Omaha Hy-Vee.

But the billboards have been taken down and a co-founder of the group said he is discouraging the members from participating in the Hy-Vee event.

Kelly Jensen, a self-employed businessman who splits his time between Lincoln and Omaha, said both No Mask Omaha and No Mask Lincoln have seen a surge in support in recent days.

Some members of the group had planned to shop together without masks Saturday at an Omaha Hy-Vee.

Thursday, the grocery chain said it is working with the Omaha Police Department to block the protest.

“We will not allow the event to take place,” the company said in a statement.

Omaha police said they will have officers at the store and will issue citations if people attempt to violate the city’s mask ordinance.

If Omaha police do issue a citation, it will be a first in terms of enforcing the mask mandate in Omaha, said Phil Anson, a department spokesman.