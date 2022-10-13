Omaha attorney named as replacement on Papio-NRD board

An Omaha lawyer who works for the Nebraska Legislature has been named to the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District board, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Omaha City Councilman Danny Begley.

Josh Henningsen was sworn in Thursday after a 10-0 vote by the board.

The position serves Subdistrict 7, a corridor of central Omaha from the Dundee-Benson neighborhoods to west of Interstate 680.

The other person to apply for the vacancy was David Corbin, chairman of the Missouri Valley Sierra Club’s energy committee.

The board is an elected body and focuses on natural resources management.

Henningsen's term will expire in December 2024.

Begley was elected to the City Council in 2021. He also is a union leader and an employee at the Omaha Public Power District.

He said he resigned from the NRD due to time constraints and out of fairness to those served by the NRD, his council position and his responsibilities at OPPD.