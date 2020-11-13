Omaha Blacks, Latinos played major role in Biden winning electoral vote in Nebraska

In 2016, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won in Omaha’s Ward 2 and Ward 4 by a combined 8,530 votes but lost the 2nd District to Trump by 6,534 votes overall. This year, Biden did much better overall and in North and South Omaha.

Love said it’s expected that a Democratic presidential candidate will do well among predominantly Democratic Black voters.

“But when that margin becomes a big number, like 11,000 votes, now we’re talking,” he said.

Sergio Sosa, director of the Heartland Workers Center in South Omaha, said he heard from a lot of Latino voters who were upset about Trump’s statements about people from Mexico and Latin America. He said they worried about immigration issues, the Trump administration’s response to COVID-19 and the way the pandemic affects essential workers.

Sosa said thousands of people registered to vote for the first time in North and South Omaha.

The center ran an expansive, nonpartisan phone bank and a socially distanced door-to-door effort to get out the vote. It was targeted mainly at low-propensity voters in South and North Omaha, but also those in west Omaha and Sarpy County. Sosa said the center’s workers encountered a lot of voters who had taken the time to inform themselves on the candidates.