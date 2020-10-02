Omaha chamber backs mask mandate, citing $3.2B in regional economic benefits

The Greater Omaha Chamber offered its support Friday for extending Omaha’s mask mandate as the City Council nears a vote that would push the pandemic requirement out to late November.
Potential cracks in the ordinance’s support showed this week after council members Vinny Palermo and Rich Pahls expressed different concerns about the mandate.
Palermo, however, told The World-Herald Thursday he will vote to extend the mandate.
Pahls said he still wants to hear more information from Douglas County’s health director, and that he’s not a solid yes or no vote.
Asked Friday morning about how President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis might affect his thinking, Pahls said he hadn't given it much thought.
The last time the mask mandate was extended, pushing the end date to Oct. 20, the council vote was 5-2, with Aimee Melton and Brinker Harding opposed. If one council member switches to no, the extension would pass with four votes, but not have the five votes it needs for a veto-proof majority.
A vote on the extension is scheduled for Tuesday.
Mayor Jean Stothert has previously said she would not veto the mandate. But the Mayor’s Office did not respond to The World-Herald’s questions about a potential veto on the latest extension, which would shift the end date to Nov. 24.
In a letter to the City Council, Chamber President and CEO David Brown said the chamber supports the continued mandatory mask requirement “to protect the essential workers in our city, to protect our educators and to protect each other.”
The chamber supported a mask mandate previously in a letter to Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour. But Friday’s letter adds further civic clout to Omaha's continued masking regulation.
During Tuesday’s public hearing before the City Council, mask opponents suggested Omaha’s mask mandate is hurting business in the city.
But Brown cited a significant economic benefit to masks, saying “the simple act of wearing a cloth face covering” could save the regional economy $3.2 billion, based on a national Goldman Sachs study on mandatory masks.
In addition to protecting students and educators, Brown said masks help businesses protect their employees and customers while keeping their doors open and operations intact.
Palermo said he estimates he’s received 300 emails about masks since Tuesday’s meeting, and about three-fourths of those supported the mandate.
Palermo said he wants people to know the city will not keep the mandate in place forever. In the short term, Palermo said he wants to see how cases look after the Omaha Public Schools returns to in-person learning.
But Palermo also said he believes Pour should be issuing the mask mandate, not the City Council.
“The Douglas County health director is in charge of pandemics,” he said.
Pahls said he wants to talk with Pour about whether the city still needs to require masks. People have grown more accustomed to wearing masks, Pahls said, and individual businesses and school districts can require masks on their own, without a city mandate.
“Do we need to be the ultimate authority is what I’m trying to figure out,” Pahls said.
Councilman Pete Festersen, who is co-sponsoring the ordinance, said it would be irresponsible to not extend the mandate 30 more days as 54,000 OPS students return to school through October.
Festersen said the mandate is a simple, practical step everyone can take to get kids back in school safety and continue the city’s economic recovery.
Omaha educators protest for a mask mandate
