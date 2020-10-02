Omaha chamber backs mask mandate, citing $3.2B in regional economic benefits

The Greater Omaha Chamber offered its support Friday for extending Omaha’s mask mandate as the City Council nears a vote that would push the pandemic requirement out to late November.

Potential cracks in the ordinance’s support showed this week after council members Vinny Palermo and Rich Pahls expressed different concerns about the mandate.

Palermo, however, told The World-Herald Thursday he will vote to extend the mandate.

Pahls said he still wants to hear more information from Douglas County’s health director, and that he’s not a solid yes or no vote.

Asked Friday morning about how President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis might affect his thinking, Pahls said he hadn't given it much thought.

The last time the mask mandate was extended, pushing the end date to Oct. 20, the council vote was 5-2, with Aimee Melton and Brinker Harding opposed. If one council member switches to no, the extension would pass with four votes, but not have the five votes it needs for a veto-proof majority.

A vote on the extension is scheduled for Tuesday.